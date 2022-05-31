ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:38:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida panhandle beaches today and will persist into at least Sunday morning. The increased swell will cause the strength and frequency of rip currents to increase by mid to late this afternoon with the HIGH risk of rip currents continuing at area beaches into at least Sunday morning.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida panhandle beaches today and will persist into at least Sunday morning. The increased swell will cause the strength and frequency of rip currents to increase by mid to late this afternoon with the HIGH risk of rip currents continuing at area beaches into at least Sunday morning.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

