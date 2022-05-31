ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pools forced to stay closed, reduce hours due to lifeguard shortages

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBtew_0fwAQXlt00

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that the summer heat is here, people are flocking to area pools and waterparks.

However, those facilities are once again dealing with a shortage of some pretty essential employees, lifeguards.

Where have all the lifeguards gone?

As we experience near record temperatures, there was no shortage of patrons at Splash Island in Plainfield.

“We generally like to 100-125 lifeguards per season,” Plainfield Parks Director Brent Bangel said. “The last few years we’ve seen a struggle with getting the guards.”

Like so many others, the water park has dealt with major shortages of its lifeguards even before the pandemic. Things got so bad that they had to make changes.

“Starting last year, we reduced the starting age to 15 from 16,” Bangel said. “And we added a seasonal summer bonus to the lifeguards if they met a certain number of hours.”

At the beginning of the year, Plainfield also bumped pay up to $13.50 per hour. Even with the raises, Splash Island said it is still only 80 percent staffed. However, they hope it won’t stay that way for long.

“I actually just submitted a request for another 16 people to go through a training class in the next week or two,” Bangel said during an interview on Tuesday. “So I don’t see us having any problem hitting that 120 employees.”

Wage increases haven’t worked for everyone. Indy Parks recently took their starting pay up to $15 per hour and still they only have enough people to open about half of the city’s pools.

“We’re still kind of getting applications in, we’re still talking to folks so the process is not done,” Ronnetta Spalding with Indy Parks said. “We are hoping to open additional pools in June and July.”

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has had to close all of its pools on Sundays because of a lack of guards. They increased wages, but say the competition is fierce and safety is paramount.

Indy Parks has not even filled half of their open positions, but hope those numbers will increase in the coming weeks.

“Right after spring break, we have continued to see an uptick in the number of applications we’re receiving,” Spalding said. “So we’re still talking to folks to make sure they know these positions are available.”

All the facilities told us they don’t know why the shortage is so bad, but they’re trying as hard as they can to get people in the door and onto the pool deck.

All the facilities still have open positions and are looking for employees. You can click on the links below to browse the openings.

INDY PARKS OPPORTUNITIES

SPLASH ISLAND OPPORTUNITIES

YMCA OPPORTUNITIES

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Home Zone: Properly mulching trees

INDIANAPOLIS –  A critical sign of health throughout a tree’s lifetime is the base of the trunk where the roots spread into the ground.  That part of the tree is called the flare.   It needs to be kept dry and free of mulch and other materials, like leaves or soil.  It is quite common to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Plainfield, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Plainfield, IN
Lifestyle
FOX59

Free Gas: Kokomo business holds gas giveaway for 100 drivers

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Tips to save money at the pump and the supermarket

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of just about everything has gone up and people are noticing it a lot at the gas pump and in the grocery store. Consumer prices have jumped more than eight percent in the last year and it’s caused some to change what they’re doing and how much they’re shelling out. “It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Splash Island
FOX59

Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces expanded hours for 2022 season

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Christkindlmarkt announced Thursday new and expanded hours for the 2022 season. The market will be open November 19 through December 30 this year. See full hours below: Monday – Closed Tuesday – Closed Wednesday – Closed Thursday – 4-9 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m.- 9 […]
CARMEL, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX59

Closures planned as part of I-69 Finish Line project

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should be on the lookout for two road closures and a shift in traffic on State Road 37 over the weekend. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the closures come as I-69 Finish Line contractors replace the Mann Road bridge over I-465 and build a roundabout to connect Bluff Road and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Your Kids Won’t Want to Miss the FREE Slip ‘N Foam Party in Noblesville

Noblesville Parks & Recreation are bubbling up some foamtastic summer fun! This is a free summer event you won’t soon forget!. Join Noblesville Parks & Recreation for FREE Slip ‘N Foam Party, presented by BJ’s Wholesale Club, at Forest Park on July 17 from 11 am – 1 pm. Bring your family out to play and slip ‘n slide at the park!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

‘Major milestone’: INDOT opens first portion of I-69 project in Marion County

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The first portion of I-69 Finish Line Project road is now open for drivers in Marion County. Wednesday morning, commuters traveled over the new elevated southbound State Road 37 that passes over County Line Rd., the dividing point between Indianapolis and Greenwood. ”Now all of our highway is going to be elevated […]
Inside Indiana Business

Lawn Care Equipment Company Plans Expansion in Lebanon

A Lebanon-based lawn care equipment manufacturer plans to expand and move next year into a new $5 million, 40,000-square-foot building. Steel Green Manufacturing LLC will lease 30,000 square feet in the building under construction south of Interstate 65 at the intersection of State Road 39 and Enterprise Boulevard. The company...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
FOX59

Lane closures planned for Indianapolis bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — People using the West 16th Street bridge should expect some extra traffic starting Wednesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to close the westbound lanes of the bridge over Little Eagle Creek Wednesday for rehabilitation. During the closure, a contractor will be rehabilitating the bridge. While the westbound lanes are closed, two-way […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy