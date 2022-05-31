ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend of driver accused in deadly hit-and-run reports car stolen, then changes story

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested James Turner Jackson III more than two months after a hit-and-run crash that left a 60-year-old man dead.

Elwood Henesey was crossing Harmon Avenue in a marked crosswalk after midnight on March 17, 2022 when he was struck by a white car. The driver never stopped but when the damaged car was located nearly nine hours later, the driver had left a vital piece of evidence inside, according to the arrest report.

In addition to damage on the Mercedes that was consistent with hitting a pedestrian, officers found a California Identification Card belonging to James Jackson III in the console. Shortly after that, police said they received a call from Allison Burke, the owner of the car, reporting it stolen.

While taking Burke’s report, detectives asked her if she knew Jackson. According to the report, she then admitted the car wasn’t stolen and she had allowed Jackson to drive it. She told police that Jackson told her about the crash and then asked her to report it stolen.

During a search of her apartment, the report said police found shoes, a hoodie, and pants with glass fragments and some blood believed to be related to the hit-and-run.

By reviewing various surveillance videos, police were able to determine Jackson was driving the car at the time of the crash, the report said.

Jackson was arrested on May 25 as he was entering an apartment building. He is facing a charge of failure of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

