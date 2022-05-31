ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud tops odds to win Heisman in 2023

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is on the very shortlist of players favored to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023, and for good reason. Stroud led all of FBS in Total QBR last season and really came on towards the tail-end of the year. There were some inconsistent struggles early, but even then he was throwing up 300-yard games.

Stroud is back for another year of seasoning that could result in him throwing up some even better numbers. This will be the third season under Ryan Day’s tutelage and despite losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the first round of the NFL draft, the cupboard is not bare when it comes to wide receivers. Don’t believe us? Just pop on the film from the epic Rose Bowl win over Utah and get back to us.

But we’re not the only ones that believe in Stroud. In fact, our friends at Tipico Sportsbook have published their early Heisman odds, and guess who tops them all? Stroud is listed as the betting favorite right now at +230, with Alabama’s Bryce Young coming just behind him at +350.

And you might be wondering how it lines up behind that. Here are the top ten leaders in Heisman odds according to Tipico:

1- C.J. Stroud, QB – Ohio State (+230)

2- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (+350)

3- Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+650

4- (tie) J.T. Daniels, QB, West Virginia (+3,000)

4- (tie) Dillion Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma (+3,000)

4- (tie) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (+3,000)

4- (tie) D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson (+3,000)

4- (tie) TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (+3,000)

4- (tie) Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (+3,000)

4- (tie) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (+3,000)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Notice that Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson is also there tied for the top four, so keep an eye on how he does as well. Also, OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba shouldn’t be overlooked just off this list (+4,000), but then again, it has become a quarterback award for the most part minus an exception or two.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on these odds as they change with the season nearing, and of course, as things progress through the fall.

