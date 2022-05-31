ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Two simple ways to save more at Costco – which can also save you time

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

NAAM Wynn is a personal finance expert with a Costco hack that can save you money.

Naam, who goes by naamwynn on TikTok, started his personal finance journey by selling CD mixes and flipping shoes online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7JkB_0fwAQ0yP00
Naam Wynn is a personal finance expert who creates videos on how to properly save

His mission is to educate others on finances, something he was never taught in school.

Naam has tons of videos online teaching people how to save money while shopping, building credit, and even fast food hacks.

He recently posted a video educating his 222,000 followers on how to take advantage of price adjustments at Costco.

Take buying protein, for example.

Let’s say you purchase your favorite protein at the large retailer.

A week later, you go back and realize that the protein you just bought is now on sale.

No problem, just request a price adjustment.

A price adjustment is when retailers offer a partial refund of the purchase price on an item recently sold, usually within a fixed time frame.

At Costco, there are two ways to do this.

1. In-store

You can head to the store to get a price adjustment which can be done at the service counter.

Just note that price adjustments only apply to items that were purchased within the last 30 days

Once approved, the credit is typically issued within five to seven business days to the original form of payment.

2. Online

You can also get a price adjustment through an online form, which save you time.

According to Costco, a few rules apply for any price adjustments:

  • Eligibility is limited to non-resale members and/or products
  • Resellers must purchase items during valid promotional dates in order to receive the promotional price and limits apply
  • For members other than resellers, only purchases made within 30 days prior to a change in price, and within applicable promotional item limits, are eligible for a price adjustment
  • Costco does not price match with other sellers

Other ways to save at Costco

A great way to save on products, specifically wine, is to shop the Kirkland brand.

Kirkland-labeled wines are usually half-off or more.

Plus, many times the brand name you want is just labeled Kirkland, so you're in fact getting a high-quality wine made by top wineries exclusively for Costco.

Another way to save is to take advantage of its cheaper gas prices.

Prices could be anywhere from $0.10 to $0.40 per gallon cheaper at the retailer.

The wholesaler is also known for saving shoppers at least 15% on different restaurants or movie tickets when you buy gift cards at its store.

It offers gift cards for steakhouses and other fine dining, BBQ, burger joints, coffee shops, ice cream parlors, streaming subscriptions and even gift cards for the spa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8H5q_0fwAQ0yP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX16_0fwAQ0yP00

This Costco trick will save you up to $50 on gift cards cutting your bill every time you shop.

Plus, Costco shopping tricks revealed – the seven surprising traps to avoid that will make you buy more.

The US Sun

The US Sun

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

