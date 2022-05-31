Operation Shoestring announces Project Rise summer camp

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV )– Operation Shoestring’s annual summer camp is set to take place from June 6 to July 14. The camp is expecting 135 children between kindergarten and 5th grade.

“So far, everyone has been excited. We even had different churches to reach out wanting our students to participate in different activities that they will be providing as well for the community. So, everything has been such a positive response this year,” explained Lakesha Partee, Programs Coordinator for Operation Shoestring.

The partnership with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will also allow students to participate in the summer camp at Walton Elementary. The camp will include numerous activities such as academic enrichment, outdoor activities, swimming classes, and STEM classes.

The overall camp experience is focused on social emotional learning and therapeutic arts. Parents can register children online online on the Operation Shoestring website under summer camp enrollment.

