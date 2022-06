On this episode of Public Health America, Host Dr. William Latimer speaks with Dr. Brenda Anosike, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Anosike discusses the clinical outcomes of COVID in children and the various therapeutic options with the evolution of Omicron, what we currently know now and where we need to go with future research.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO