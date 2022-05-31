ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

County lab adjusts to meet demand of historic drug-related deaths

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evhdx_0fwANOXR00

Drug-related deaths in Milwaukee County may set a new record this year as the medical examiner's office reports 11 deaths over Memorial Day weekend.

Six of the 11 deaths occurred within 24 hours.

Milwaukee County hit new records for the last three consecutive years. Sara Schreiber, forensic technical director of the toxicology lab at the medical examiner's office, believes it will happen again in 2022.

"It all really boils down to potent opioids, whether they be synthetic or natural. However they're consumed, the baseline finding in these cases is an opioid. So, it was heroin for a while, now it's fentanyl," Schreiber said.

WATCH: Medical examiner official speaks on increase of overdose deaths in Milwaukee County

Medical examiner speaks on Memorial Day weekend overdose deaths

"We certainly hope these trends don't continue and we don't see this volume of drug-related suspected causes of death continue, because that would really put a hit on our caseload here," Schreiber said.

The lab processes samples from homicides, suicides, and motor vehicle deaths as well.

RELATED COVERAGE: 3 homicides, 2 fatal crashes in Milwaukee during Memorial Day weekend

The team in the lab includes five people. They made changes in recent years to keep up including switching their screening platform in 2019 to cover equipment that screens more than 800 compounds, a much wider range than their previous tools.

A lab technician was added to cover daily work and help alleviate the burden on analysts.

"We're able to do more cases in a more timely fashion and that's really what we're trying to serve. We're doing these death investigations to provide closure to the surviving family members. It's our due diligence to give the right answer," Schreiber said.

The lab is just one part of getting to that answer.

Schreiber said more equipment and personnel will certainly help with an ever-growing caseload.

However, the biggest challenge relating to toxicology is keeping up with quick-moving trends.

"There’s always a toll when it comes to what’s going on with this caseload, because every one of these cases that we're investigating, that's somebody’s life that we're investigating. We never lose sight of that," Schreiber said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

COVID lawsuits push doctors to provide substandard care

An appeals court ruling last week blocked a court order that could have required a hospital to go against its own protocols and provide a COVID-19 patient with a widely discredited and ineffective treatment. But the fact that the original order was ever issued points to a remarkable development at the crossroads of law, medicine […] The post COVID lawsuits push doctors to provide substandard care appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the Racine...
BURLINGTON, WI
WISN

Illegal dumping costing Milwaukee County thousands of dollars

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith told WISN 12 News littering and illegal dumping have been issues in Milwaukee County for years. "I would say over the last year or six months especially it’s gotten a lot worse," he said. "And it's really taking away our staff time from prepping ball diamonds to mowing, and frankly it’s costing the taxpayers a lot of money."
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsinites discussing what needs to change to stop mass shootings

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Local leaders, business owners and parents continue to talk about what needs to be done to prevent shootings. While views about whether or not more gun control is needed, how to handle security in schools, and background checks differ greatly, the overwhelming opinion is that something needs to change.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Overdose Deaths#Opioids#Heroin#Homicides
Urban Milwaukee

County Renews Program Doubling Food Shares

Milwaukee Market Match, a program that doubles the amount FoodShare participants spend at farmers markets up to $20 per day, was unanimously approved by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday for funding through 2024. All that is left for the program to begin is for approval by County...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Kristi...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School shootings: Wisconsin law enforcement message to families

WEST BEND, Wis. - If you see something, say something: That's the message from Wisconsin law enforcement after last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The West Bend police chief and Dodge County sheriff say everyone plays an important role in helping reduce school violence. "What we’ve decided to...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Children Wisconsin to close Oak Creek urgent care location

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is closing their urgent care location in Oak Creek. The hospital shared the news on social media Tuesday, May 31. They say their Children's Wisconsin Oak Creek Pediatrics primary care office at the same location will not be impacted. Online urgent care...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused, threats to Riverside University High School

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to persons at Riverside University High School. Branden Raymond is now charged with terrorist threats - public panic or fear. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Dispatch received a call on May 24 from a person who stated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy