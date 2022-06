A Phelps County ambulance district is asking you to think ahead in case you need emergency services. A section of Route B, just south of Royal, will be closed June 1 through September 2 for the removal and replacement of a bridge. The St. James Ambulance District says it has a contingency plan to serve those living north of St. James, but the new, temporary routes will delay service. They’re asking anyone who calls 911 to relay the best possible route to the emergency to prevent further delays.

