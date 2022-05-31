ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Looks like the Pixel Watch's battery won't be anything special

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • A new source says the Pixel Watch's battery is just under 300mAh in size.
  • That's equivalent to about one full day's usage and makes it similar to other Wear OS smartwatches.
  • The same source also says the watch will take about 110 minutes to charge from 0-100%, matching the Galaxy Watch 4's charging speed.

Since the dawn of the modern smartwatch, users have wanted longer battery life but don't want to give up the sleek looks or compelling features. If nothing else, it looks like Google's Pixel Watch won't be breaking the mold as it pertains to these areas.

A source told 9to5Google that the Pixel Watch will feature a battery size of "just under 300mAh." To put that into perspective, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 — that's the smallest model — packs in a 247mAh battery. The larger 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 sports a 361mAh battery, while the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could have a battery that's almost 600mAh.

In short, this means that Google is hoping to maintain a sleek and elegant-looking smartwatch without sacrificing features, as that battery size should be able to get through a full day's use, according to the source. That estimate comes with no specifics, so we're unsure if it includes sleep tracking or any specified workout times during the day. Most likely, though, such an estimate would include just the default features enabled plus a bit of workout time.

Not all is rosy, though, as that same source gave the estimated charging times for the Pixel Watch, which looks to be a bit disappointing. It's said the Pixel Watch will take about 110 minutes to charge from 0-100%, which puts it on par with the Galaxy Watch 4 .

Meanwhile, watches like the Fossil Gen 6 charge from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. Most likely, Google is using a slower charging speed to improve battery health and longevity over the ownership of the watch, but it's still something that could prove problematic if you forget to charge your watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBVsc_0fwAMgL200

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Get a watch that looks great and charges fast with the Skagen Falster Gen 6. It's even slated to get the Wear OS 3 update to keep it feeling fresh for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#The Watch#The Pixel Watch#The Galaxy Watch 4
SPY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Long-Term Review: The Best Android Tablet. Period.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: Premium and Sleek Display: AMOLED Overload S Pen: Added Utility Software Bridging the Gap Performance: Expectedly Smooth Camera: It’s There if You Need It Battery Life: Ample Longevity Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When it comes to the best tablets, it’s really tough to look at anything else out there other than Apple’s iPads. Not only are there high-end models with killer specs and features like the iPad Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung quietly launches its mid-range Galaxy M23 5G

We reported a few days ago about the 5G version of Galaxy A23, which was tipped to arrive in Europe at some point this month. However, it looks like Samsung decided to go live with yet another mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy M23. SamMobile reports that Galaxy M23 is now...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

This Asus laptop for $150 is the best laptop deal you’ll find today

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on an Asus 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $110 on the Asus R410 Laptop, which brings its price down to a super affordable $150. Any laptop for $150 is one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across, and this Asus 14-inch laptop is no slouch when it comes to performance and capability. Read on for more details on this steal of a laptop deal.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: two with HD resolution and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design and Camera Details Reportedly Leak

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly come with a slimmer hinge and an upgraded camera that's similar to the Galaxy S22's. That's according to Ice Universe, a Twitter account known for publishing Samsung leaks. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to have a redesigned hinge that's sleeker than...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

I forget my alternative password

Welcome to Android Central! Android phones will always require you to enter your backup password/PIN periodically (usually at least every 72 hrs) when using fingerprint unlock -- it's for greater security. Are you saying you forgot your backup password within the past 72 hours? Has this always been your phone?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

190
Followers
209
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy