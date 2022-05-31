ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It means everything:' Community helps family after fire in Cottontown

By Alexandra Koehn
 2 days ago
A couple came home from a cookout over Memorial Day weekend to find their home on fire.

For Savannah and Stanley Hill, home sweet home is in the country.

"We decided to move back to the family home because his dad was sick, he was on dialysis and everything, and he wanted to come to spend time with his father," Savannah Hill said.

Sadly, he died in November. While still dealing with that loss, they're now facing an uncertain future after a fire ripped through their mobile home.

"It's very hard," Hill said, "Words just can’t describe right now what I’m having to go through."

However, there's a silver lining. The father-in-law's flag was saved.

"It means a lot, it means everything," Hill said.

Their dogs Russell and Chunk were rescued too.

Jennifer Barton heard of Savannah's plight and decided to help.

"We barely knew her," Hill said.

She posted online about the need for donations, and strangers showed up with items for the family.

"I’ve been in positions where I’m not able to provide, and the community has helped me as well, so it’s a way to pay it forward," Barton said.

Unfortunately, the family didn’t have insurance.

"We have a little bit of money now, and we’re thinking about trying to get like a camper or something," Hill said.

They have a Go Fund Me if you'd like to help. There's also a list of needed items on the page.

Savannah Hill
Savannah and Stanley Hill

