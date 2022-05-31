How Cowboys took a step back this offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported and the team later confirmed in a statement. He was 38. "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide...
While he’s now out of coaching, is Jason Garrett ready to become a television analyst? Apparently so. According to the New York Post, NBC is “eyeing” Garrett – the former Dallas Cowboys head coach – to join the network. In a role with NBC, Garrett would replace Drew Brees as a Notre Dame football game analyst and also appear on the network’s NFL pregame show.
It’s pretty wild to see some of the roster-related takes on Twitter and across the internet on Thursday, at least when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. A lot of websites have pointed out the fact that the Cowboys are the proud owners of an additional $10 million of cap space after the calendar turned the page to June 2. Right tackle La’el Collins was released early in the spring and has since signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cowboys designated their former starter as a June-1 release.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The new Minnesota Vikings regime kept much of the roster core intact this season, largely relying on a fresh environment and shift in strategy to yield a contending team. For all the experience that exists on both sides of the ball, there has been a remarkable...
OTAs are underway for all 32 NFL teams and one person was notably missing for the Green Bay Packers: quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head Coach Matt LaFleur was unhappy, saying that he wanted quote: 'everybody here.' The Packers are entering the season with a new wide receiver core after losing Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why Colin Cowherd defends Rodgers for missing OTAs.
After stopping in nine cities over 17 seasons, the "FitzMagic" tour is coming to an end. Ryan Fitzpatrick is reportedly retiring from the NFL. The veteran quarterback disseminated the news to former teammates, with former Bills running back Fred Jackson first disclosing it on Twitter. "Forever grateful for the magical...
After 'The Match' against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers discussed their post-NFL plans. Rodgers says that retirement is something he can 'definitely see the end coming.' Will he finish out his new contract with the Green Bay Packers? Colin Cowherd breaks down why he does not see it happening.
Pro Football Focus named the best three players on every NFL roster and the Dallas Cowboys had an interesting trio announced. Guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons, and tackle Tyron Smith were the three players selected. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe determine what it means for the Cowboys that Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were left off of the list.
Kyler Murray has had contract disputes with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason and also missed the beginning of OTAs. However, he arrived to them this week. Colin Cowherd explains why 'it is go time for Arizona.'
If you expect the Green Bay Packers’ offense to fall off after the departure of Davante Adams, you haven't been paying attention to the burgeoning wideout factory in the Midwest. While the football world (and even the star quarterback) routinely chastises the organization for not using first-round picks on...
