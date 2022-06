ANTIOCH – The state has been slow to pay the rental assistance it promised to tenants and landlords during the pandemic. Now thousands of Californians, including here in the Bay Area, are threatened with eviction in spite of the program that was supposed to prevent it. A year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly announced a program to completely reimburse landlords for the unpaid rent people owed during the pandemic."100 percent of your back rent, taken care of," he said at the time.So, a lot of tenants and landlords scrambled to apply for the program, which was set to end on...

