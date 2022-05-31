Wichita State men’s tennis coach Danny Bryan leaves for job at his alma mater LSU

Danny Bryan came to Wichita State from LSU in 2016, and now he is leaving Wichita to return to his alma mater as the head coach of the LSU men’s tennis team.

The move was announced by both sides on Tuesday, which ended a successful, six-year run by Bryan with the Shockers. The highlight was the 2021 season when WSU ascended to as high as No. 29 in the national rankings, received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and he was named the ITA Central Region Coach of the Year.

During his tenure, WSU posted 10 wins over nationally-ranked opponents with five of them coming in the 2021 season and three of them against top-30 teams. The Shockers’ 5-1 victory over No. 22 Memphis on March 5, 2021 was the program’s first top-25 victory since March 1985.

The Shockers nearly came away with their first postseason win in program history in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in a 4-3 loss to No. 20-ranked Arizona State in the opening round.

Bryan came to WSU after 13 seasons at LSU, four of them as an All-American player from 2003-07, one as a student assistant (2007-08) and eight as a full-time assistant coach (2008-16).

Assistant Brett Forman, who came to WSU last summer from an assistant role at Wisconsin, will lead the WSU men’s tennis program on an interim basis while the school conducts a national search for its next head coach, WSU senior associate athletic director Brad Pittman said in a statement.