Hello, this is Sheriff Grady Judd, now that school is out for the summer, we must all lookout for the safety of our children. Please watch out for children at play in neighborhoods – drive with caution. Kids can be unpredictable! Be alert for bicyclists and pedestrians – they are harder to see than vehicles. Avoid leaving children unsupervised in or near pools and lakes and please talk to them about the dangers of talking to strangers, even online. Let’s make this summer safe and enjoyable for everyone!

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO