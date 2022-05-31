ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

62-year-old man killed in plane crash identified

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a plane crash in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis said the crash involved a crop duster and happened east of Dacus Lake on Tuesday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer (SCSO) said they are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in investigating the single-engine plane crash.

SCSO released the victim’s name as Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando.

The crash happened about 9 a.m.

FOX13 is working to gather more information.

CBS 42

Plane crash victim ID’d as Memphis man

Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Fatal fire under investigation in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - One person died in a fatal house fire in Sherman Tuesday night. Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton confirmed Marvin Watkins, 90, died as a result. No foul play is suspected. The fire happened along Third Avenue and Jones Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is...
SHERMAN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-month-old fights for life after drag racers cause crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

