62-year-old man killed in plane crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a plane crash in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis said the crash involved a crop duster and happened east of Dacus Lake on Tuesday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer (SCSO) said they are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in investigating the single-engine plane crash.

SCSO released the victim’s name as Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando.

The crash happened about 9 a.m.

