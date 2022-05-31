ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Ripley

WOWK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a child in Ripley. Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Ripley. New foster care dashboard unveiled in West Virginia. Crews battling two-story building fire in...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
City
Tornado, WV
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison, 29 years after newborn son found dead on road by newspaper carriers

An Ohio woman who dumped the body of her newborn son in woods after giving birth in 1993 was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years. A jury convicted Gail Eastwood Ritchey, 51, of murder in early April in northeast Ohio's Geauga County. Ritchey's attorney argued at trial the baby was stillborn while a prosecutor said an autopsy showed the child had drawn breaths.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#High School#The Mask#What To Do#Violent Crime#Hurricane
Fox News

Armed and dangerous Oregon fugitive wanted for rape, assault after prison escape: 'Somebody very scary'

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for fugitive Andrew Kristovich, who escaped from an Oregon prison and is wanted on new charges of rape, assault and strangulation. Kristovich, 38, was initially arrested in connection to 2018 cartel-linked gun and drug charges, along with 30 other defendants. Last year, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in prison with credit for time served, as well as four years of supervised release, federal records show.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Law & Crime

‘Archetype of the Dangers of Meth’: Va. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Injecting Man with ‘Ice’ and Killing Him

A Virginia woman was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison over the overdose death of a man in February 2021. Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder earlier this year. The defendant, in exchange for some degree of leniency in sentencing and for several additional charges being dropped, accepted legal culpability over the death of 47-year-old special education teacher Shannon Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rapist who killed woman found tied up in lake convicted 35 years later

A “predator” who raped a teenager and murdered a woman whose bound and gagged body was found in a lake has been convicted decades after his “horrendous” crimes.Serial attacker Donald Robertson was charged last year after a police cold case team found new DNA evidence linking him to the death of Shani Warren in April 1987.The body of 26-year-old Ms Warren, who lived in Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire, was found in Taplow Lake on the Easter weekend that year.Her car was abandoned in a layby on the A4, with bin bags containing remnants of grass from Ms Warren having recently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murdered woman’s family thank cold case police as ‘evil’ man jailed decades later

The family of murder victim Shani Warren have thanked police for their resolve to “never give up” seeking justice after an “evil” serial rapist was jailed for the crime decades later.Donald Robertson, 66, will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to life with a minimum term of 30 years imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.He was charged following a cold case investigation which found new DNA evidence linking him to the death of 26-year-old Ms Warren, from Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.At a trial which Robertson did not attend, the court heard Ms Warren was assaulted, strangled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Caretaker Couple Indicted For Suspected Murder Of Missing Toddler

A Virginia couple has been officially charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old girl who was put in their care. On Tuesday, investigators in Augusta County, Virginia — just west of Charlottesville — announced that Candi Royer, 42, and Travis Brown, 30, have both been indicted with aggravated and felony murder for the presumed death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy