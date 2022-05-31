ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Duke Energy working to pinpoint cause of outages that left thousands without power in Davidson County

By Tess Bargebuhr
 2 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy crews are working to find the source of an equipment malfunction that left thousands of people in Davidson County without power and air conditioning for more than 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the company, about 2,600 customers were without power at the peak of the outage.

Since that time, power has been restored.

“We’re hot and getting fed up by the minute,” Allison Gwyn said Tuesday.

She explained her family opened windows and used small fans to cool themselves, but she was concerned about her 92-year-old grandmother.

“When you’re dealing with someone that’s elderly, that’s very concerning especially at nighttime. She has cataracts. She cannot see well having no light. Even with candles and stuff like that, they only last so long,” Gwyn said. “She could fall, trip…those are health concerns, major ones.”

Gwyn and her neighbor Jessie Lockwood didn’t have consistent electricity from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

“When I last looked at the thermometer, it was reading that it was 79, but it feels a little bit hotter in there,” Lockwood said. “We have water buckets literally scattered throughout the house for our two other older dogs.”

Both neighbors anticipated throwing away spoiled food before restocking their refrigerators.

A Duke Energy spokesperson explained crews had to set up a mobile transformer, delaying the process to restore power.

Lockwood was grateful for the crews working long hours to get power restored.

“They’re trying the best they can to get it up as quick as possible. And honestly, I’m really just being selfish because it’s hot,” she said.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
