Cedar Falls, IA

UNI golf coach Bermel lands extension through 2024

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa men's and women's golf coach...

www.kmaland.com

Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

Iowa announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa Letterwinners Club and the university’s Athletic Department announced the schools’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday. This year’s class includes Dallas Clark (football), Amy Fowler (field hockey), Dan Holm (wrestling), Kari Knopf (softball), Keith Noreen (baseball), George Roddy (men’s golf) and Nancilea Underwood (women’s swimming & diving).
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa puts 11, Nebraska 7 on Athlon All-Big Ten Preseason Team

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Iowa residents can now register for the MLB Field of Dreams game ticket drawing

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowans who want a seat at the second highly anticipated MLB Field of Dreams game are now able to put their name in for a chance to get tickets. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will face off on August 11 in Dyersville just a couple hundred yards away from the original site of the iconic 1989 Field of Dreams movie.
DYERSVILLE, IA
#Uni#Athletics#Northern Iowa
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes: ‘Bubble was tight, but it still isn’t right’

Iowa was left in the bullpen when the NCAA baseball tournament selections were announced earlier this week – and it wasn’t even the Big Ten’s biggest snub. Rutgers (44-15), which entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed and lost to Michigan (32-26) in the championship game, was not among the field of 64. The Wolverines earned the conference’s automatic bid with the tourney win and only top-seeded Maryland joined them in moving on.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 3rd, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff’s Department reports a man shot and killed two women, then took his own life, in a parking lot outside the Ames Cornerstone Church. The names of the three have not been released. The Sheriff’s Department says they received several 9-1-1 calls just before Seven p-m Thursday about the shooting -- which happened in the parking lot of the church on the southeast side of Ames.
AMES, IA
