GREENWICH — The Bruce Museum will be closed to the public for a little more than a month to allow construction work to continue on its major expansion project. The museum announced Tuesday that it will be closed starting Saturday until July 9 for construction. But while the physical space is closed, online programming will be available. After July 9, the museum will reopen for the rest of the summer with its newly renovated permanent science galleries open.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO