ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wk5g_0fwAKBF300

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest report from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office said that the Bench Warrant for Thomas’ arrest was issued out of the Village of Penn Yan Court in 2005.

Candor woman arrested for Identity Theft

Thomas was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment at the next session of the Yates County CAP Court. Officials didn’t release any more information about Thomas’ arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Corning man arrested for weapon, drug possession

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man has been arrested for the possession of firearms and ounces of meth after a Police investigation into illegal narcotics out of Corning, according to New York State Police According to Police, the target of the investigation, Kendrick Buchanan, 27, was located in the city of Corning and placed […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Wellsboro man sentenced for assaulting police/DUI

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Wellsboro man has been sentenced for an event that happened in March of 2021 in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Documents say that Justin Plank, 36, was sentenced to time in a State Correctional Facility for 31 to 72 months, court costs, as well […]
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Corning, NY
Crime & Safety
Bath, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, NY
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Pierogi burglar strikes in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies. The press release stated Troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Bath man dies in fatal I-86 crash

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police. State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access […]
BATH, NY
WETM

Bath man indicted for attempted murder

BATH, N.Y (WETM) — A Bath man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a person with a hammer last month, according to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office. According to the indictment, Jose Velez, 41, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after...
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#The Bench Warrant#Penn Yan Court#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

20-year-old Bath man dies after crash in Steuben County

EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday. Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourerie

Woman arrested, Trooper injured in high-speed chase

A woman is in custody, facing a list of charges, after leading several police agencies on a high speed chase through multiple municipalities overnight. The high speed chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie. According to a report...
ERIE, PA
nyspnews.com

Jamestown woman arrested following accident investigation

On June 1st, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Alexis Salvaggio, 19, of Jamestown, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Cook Road in Kennedy. Investigation revealed that Salvaggio was driving on Cook Road when she struck a guardrail, causing damage. Salvaggio was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Jamestown where she provided a breath sample of .19. Salvaggio was then processed, issued tickets and released. Salvaggio is scheduled to appear in the town of Poland Court later in the month. Salvaggio was not injured in the accident.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy