ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Shifting Gears from the Classroom to the Great Outdoors, Students are ‘Pedaling with a Purpose’

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

“We live in a beautiful corner of Northern Michigan.”

Filled with beautiful bike paths…

Cindy Okerlund, the Youth Program Coordinator for the Top of Michigan Trails, noticed that not many young people were taking advantage of these biking trails.

“I approached the trail center, got involved as a volunteer and after about a year, proposed this idea of having to create something to get more kids out on our trails,” says Okerlund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YhWj_0fwAJzto00

She started, ‘Pedaling with a Purpose,’ a program that gets every fourth grade class in Emmet County involved, even adding three more fourth grade classes from Charlevoix.

“We go into the schools in January, in February and we work with kids, testing every kids biking ability, we talk in every class, we go back and work with kids who can’t ride.”

Focusing on three main components:

She says, “It is great exercise. It’s an exercise they can carry with them throughout their lives, how important that is to keep the heart healthy and strong. And then the third reason we do, I tell the kids is to have fun.”

Throughout the day, students are able to learn something in every subject area, all while having fun.

Okerlund explains, “You’re going to be in gym club all day long, exercising. They will have health class, because we talk about how healthy it is. They will have science, they go on a nature hike here and they go on an educational tour of the hatchery. Do you have a history in social studies class, they have math, with the map they call her calculating their miles, they have a art class because they’re coloring native and invasive species.”

One student shares, “I like the history lesson that we did about the hiawatha play. That was pretty cool.”

Students also learned biking and trail etiquette.

“You can’t have a kid jumping up out of his seat, hands off the handlebar, and scurrying up the trail like a wild man,” says Steve Biggs, who is part of the Board of Directors for the Top of Michigan Trails.

Another student shares, “I really like riding a bike. I learned more about the gears and the brakes like what ones front, what ones back.”

Patrick Affholter is one of the core volunteers involved in ‘Pedaling with a Purpose.’

Affholter says, “We would go into the schools in the beginning of january, february and we assess their skills, we set up a course in their gym and have them ride it. If they’re not able to ride, we find accommodations for them.”

Making sure everyone was included, no matter the skill level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HN87S_0fwAJzto00

“We can accommodate disabled kids. We’ve had students with cerebral palsy, down syndrome. This year we had a girl that was blind he was able to ride with us on our side-by-side tandem,” says Affholter.

And everyone participating is ‘Pedaling with a Purpose.’

“This is the trails building our community,” says Biggs.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Northwest MI Habitat for Humanity Building Modular Homes in Alanson

Ten modular homes are making their way to the Meadowlands subdivision in Alanson, marking another season for northwest Michigan’s Habitat for Humanity. Northern Michigan, like many communities, has been suffering with affordable housing for some time, and Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity has taken action, building over 15 new homes in the area this year, with many more scheduled through 2025.
ALANSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Charlevoix, MI
Charlevoix, MI
Education
9&10 News

Tough Jobs: Facility Technician at City Opera House

With performances and hundreds of other year round events like the Traverse City Film Festival and National Writers Series to conferences, weddings and family reunions — The City Opera house is an iconic part of Traverse City but maybe even more iconic than the building itself and history behind it, are the rows of perfectly lined chairs.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Mauby Cherry Blossoms at Sunrise

Every spring, wineries across our region celebrate the cherry blossoms. They put on a show in orchards for miles and miles with their pretty petals. For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us to Mauby in Suttons Bay to see the blossoms at sunrise.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Volunteers#Great Outdoors#Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Science
9&10 News

TCLP Project Requires Tree Removal and New Planting

Traverse City Light and Power is making a big upgrade to some transmission lines, and it’s affecting both trees and traffic. TCLP is cutting down more than 200 pine trees along Parsons Road, at the back end to Oakwood Cemetery, so they can install a new underground transmission line. TCLP says the current transmission system is undersized for the needs in the area.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Traffic to Downtown Charlevoix Businesses

Downtown businesses in Charlevoix experienced a big rush this holiday weekend to kick off the summer. Memorial Day weekend is always a busy weekend for the city, and this year saw no exception. Hotels, including the Weathervane Terrance Inn, were fully booked all weekend due to the number of guests and even multiple weddings being held. Downtown businesses also saw a spike with people from around the state visiting its many shops and restaurants along the way.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

TEN YEARS ON: Michigan DNR Remembers Large U.P. Wildfire

(Courtesy: Kathleen Lavey, Michigan DNR) Michigan’s fire season starts in early spring, when leaves and grasses remain dry from fall and winter and trees are not yet green. In fire danger terms, the spring of 2012 was almost a perfect storm, Keith Magnusson remembers, with a mild, dry winter and a March with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Antrim County Church Sets Somber Memorial to Texas School Shooting

A northern Michigan church has a somber remembrance for the victims of last week’s school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. The Alden Community Methodist Church set up the display, and it’s catching attention from passersby and the congregation. Alden Community Methodist Church Pastor Katie Waggoner says, “I feel like almost everybody, I think we need to do something. We’re meant to change the world around us.”
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Roscommon Sheriff’s Office Hosts Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck

The Roscommon Sheriff’s office hosted the Lynda Hogaboom Memorial Food Truck Thursday. The food truck and the partnership with the Roscommon County Food pantry doubled as a way to help the community as well as honoring Hogaboom, a member of the victim services unit who passed away last November. Hogaboom was an integral part of the community and the food pantry.
ROSCOMMON, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy