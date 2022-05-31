Shifting Gears from the Classroom to the Great Outdoors, Students are ‘Pedaling with a Purpose’

“We live in a beautiful corner of Northern Michigan.”

Filled with beautiful bike paths…

Cindy Okerlund, the Youth Program Coordinator for the Top of Michigan Trails, noticed that not many young people were taking advantage of these biking trails.

“I approached the trail center, got involved as a volunteer and after about a year, proposed this idea of having to create something to get more kids out on our trails,” says Okerlund.

She started, ‘Pedaling with a Purpose,’ a program that gets every fourth grade class in Emmet County involved, even adding three more fourth grade classes from Charlevoix.

“We go into the schools in January, in February and we work with kids, testing every kids biking ability, we talk in every class, we go back and work with kids who can’t ride.”

Focusing on three main components:

She says, “It is great exercise. It’s an exercise they can carry with them throughout their lives, how important that is to keep the heart healthy and strong. And then the third reason we do, I tell the kids is to have fun.”

Throughout the day, students are able to learn something in every subject area, all while having fun.

Okerlund explains, “You’re going to be in gym club all day long, exercising. They will have health class, because we talk about how healthy it is. They will have science, they go on a nature hike here and they go on an educational tour of the hatchery. Do you have a history in social studies class, they have math, with the map they call her calculating their miles, they have a art class because they’re coloring native and invasive species.”

One student shares, “I like the history lesson that we did about the hiawatha play. That was pretty cool.”

Students also learned biking and trail etiquette.

“You can’t have a kid jumping up out of his seat, hands off the handlebar, and scurrying up the trail like a wild man,” says Steve Biggs, who is part of the Board of Directors for the Top of Michigan Trails.

Another student shares, “I really like riding a bike. I learned more about the gears and the brakes like what ones front, what ones back.”

Patrick Affholter is one of the core volunteers involved in ‘Pedaling with a Purpose.’

Affholter says, “We would go into the schools in the beginning of january, february and we assess their skills, we set up a course in their gym and have them ride it. If they’re not able to ride, we find accommodations for them.”

Making sure everyone was included, no matter the skill level.

“We can accommodate disabled kids. We’ve had students with cerebral palsy, down syndrome. This year we had a girl that was blind he was able to ride with us on our side-by-side tandem,” says Affholter.

And everyone participating is ‘Pedaling with a Purpose.’

“This is the trails building our community,” says Biggs.