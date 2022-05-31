Craig Marcel Alexander

Leslie Howard Hartley of Fairview, TN passed this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 75. Mr. Hartley was born in Franklin, TN to the late Leslie Ewan and Jennie Mae Ferrell Hartley. Leslie served his country in the United States National Guard, and was a proud member of the International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86. He loved NASCAR, and country music. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartley is preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bobby” Hartley; and one sister, Reta Faye Hartley. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Joan Brown Hartley; one daughter, Kimberly Lingle (Jay); one son, Leslie Brad Hartley; two sisters, Daisy Glascoe (Ernie), and Virginia Burton (Harry “Bug); three grandchildren, Johnny Leslie Lingle, Jennie Katherine Alma Lingle, and Montana Ruth Hartley. Visitation for Mr. Hartley will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Anthony Nicholson officiating, and members of International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86 serving as honorary pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Leslie’s memory be made to Alive Hospice Inc. 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

