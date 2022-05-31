ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, TN

Craig Marcel Alexander

thunder1320.com
 2 days ago

Craig Marcel Alexander, of Normandy, passed this life on Sunday, May 29 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 62. Craig was born in Manchester to the late Frank and Jean...

www.thunder1320.com

thunder1320.com

Richard J. Ferlito

Richard J. Ferlito, formerly of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday,. May 30, 2022 at his residence at Brookdale Assisted Living, at the age of. 88. No services are scheduled. Mr. Ferlito, a native of New York, was the son of the late Samuel and Mary. Drake Ferlito. He...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
thunder1320.com

Leslie Howard Hartley

Leslie Howard Hartley of Fairview, TN passed this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 75. Mr. Hartley was born in Franklin, TN to the late Leslie Ewan and Jennie Mae Ferrell Hartley. Leslie served his country in the United States National Guard, and was a proud member of the International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86. He loved NASCAR, and country music. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartley is preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bobby” Hartley; and one sister, Reta Faye Hartley. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Joan Brown Hartley; one daughter, Kimberly Lingle (Jay); one son, Leslie Brad Hartley; two sisters, Daisy Glascoe (Ernie), and Virginia Burton (Harry “Bug); three grandchildren, Johnny Leslie Lingle, Jennie Katherine Alma Lingle, and Montana Ruth Hartley. Visitation for Mr. Hartley will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Anthony Nicholson officiating, and members of International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86 serving as honorary pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Leslie’s memory be made to Alive Hospice Inc. 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Harold Headley Offutt, Jr.

Harold Headley Offutt, Jr. passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home in. Tullahoma, following a short illness. He was 92. He was born in. Earlington, KY on March 22, 1930 to the late Harold Headley Offutt, Sr. and. the late Ruby Lee Beard Offutt. Raised in Earlington until...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County baseball to host youth camp in June

Cost is $50 per player. Kids entering grades 4-5 will have camp from 9-11 a.m. each day, while those entering 6th-8th grades will go from 1-3 p.m. each day. Each camper should bring baseball pants, glove, bat, helmet and cleats. A camp shirt is included. Please pre-register by clicking here.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

CHS cheerleaders to welcome youngsters to cheer clinic June 11th

Coffee County Central Red Raider cheerleaders will host a youth cheerleading clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The clinic will be held at Raider Academy gym on McMinnville Highway. Cost to attend is $25. Clinic hosted by CHS Red Raider cheerleaders....
thunder1320.com

Elam resigns as Manchester alderman after moving outside city limits

Manchester alderman Chris Elam has resigned his post with the city, Thunder Radio News has learned. Elam was in the middle of his second term as an elected alderman. He was originally elected in 2016. He was elected to a second term in 2020 – a term that expires in 2024. However, Elam cut it short with a resignation on Thursday (June 2, 2022) after moving to a new home that is outside the city limits.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Winchester police asking for help identifying subject

The Winchester Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual in the photos below. The individual in question was traveling in the white SUV. If you may know the identity of the individual please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636)
WINCHESTER, TN

