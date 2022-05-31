ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Chicago man dies in Oconto County UTV crash

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
A man died after being thrown from a UTV in Oconto County on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said its dispatch received a call Sunday at approximately 9:07 p.m. of a UTV accident at the intersection of CTH T at Boulder Lake Lane, in the Town of Doty.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said a 56-year-old man from Chicago, appeared to have been ejected from the cargo portion of the UTV.

The victim was transported by Mountain Area Ambulance to the Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo for treatment. The sheriff's office said he later died from his injuries.

The driver, a 53-year-old Waukesha man, was initially arrested on suspicion of operating an ATV/UTV while intoxicated, causing great bodily harm. Based on the nature of this crash, the sheriff's office said additional charges will be referred to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
