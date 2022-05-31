Chicago man dies in Oconto County UTV crash

A man died after being thrown from a UTV in Oconto County on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said its dispatch received a call Sunday at approximately 9:07 p.m. of a UTV accident at the intersection of CTH T at Boulder Lake Lane, in the Town of Doty.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said a 56-year-old man from Chicago, appeared to have been ejected from the cargo portion of the UTV.

The victim was transported by Mountain Area Ambulance to the Aspirus Langlade Hospital in Antigo for treatment. The sheriff's office said he later died from his injuries.

The driver, a 53-year-old Waukesha man, was initially arrested on suspicion of operating an ATV/UTV while intoxicated, causing great bodily harm. Based on the nature of this crash, the sheriff's office said additional charges will be referred to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.