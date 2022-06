There will come a time for every Aggie to hear their class year be said, followed by an ‘OLD!’. For current students, old Aggies, or old Ags, are a wonderful source for wisdom and always have an entertaining story waiting in their back pocket to be pulled out. In a conversation between brothers Pat McDonald, Class of 1985, and Dan McDonald, Class of 1986, along with their friend Ben Jones, Class of 1982, the old Ags shared fond memories of their time in Aggieland, discussing what it truly means to be an Aggie and passed along advice to current students.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO