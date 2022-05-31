ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Jeffrey Douglas Kvale

 2 days ago

Jeffrey Douglas Kvale, age 61 years of Manchester, was born on August 7, 1960, to the late Ronald and June Larson Frerichs in Minneapolis, MN. He was a framing carpenter by trade and he enjoyed...

Richard J. Ferlito

Richard J. Ferlito, formerly of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday,. May 30, 2022 at his residence at Brookdale Assisted Living, at the age of. 88. No services are scheduled. Mr. Ferlito, a native of New York, was the son of the late Samuel and Mary. Drake Ferlito. He...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
Craig Marcel Alexander

Craig Marcel Alexander, of Normandy, passed this life on Sunday, May 29 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 62. Craig was born in Manchester to the late Frank and Jean Hannah Alexander. During his life he worked as a carpenter in residential construction. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Craig is survived by two brothers, Andy (Suzanne) Alexander and Barry (Debbie) Alexander; one sister, Deedie (Joe) Felecia; nephews and niece, Joshua (Erica), Taylor (Mindy), and Courtney; great nephews and niece, County, Cole, Mara, Kase and Kole; and countless cousins and friends. Visitation for Craig will be held on Saturday June 4 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
NORMANDY, TN
Leslie Howard Hartley

Leslie Howard Hartley of Fairview, TN passed this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 75. Mr. Hartley was born in Franklin, TN to the late Leslie Ewan and Jennie Mae Ferrell Hartley. Leslie served his country in the United States National Guard, and was a proud member of the International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86. He loved NASCAR, and country music. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartley is preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bobby” Hartley; and one sister, Reta Faye Hartley. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Joan Brown Hartley; one daughter, Kimberly Lingle (Jay); one son, Leslie Brad Hartley; two sisters, Daisy Glascoe (Ernie), and Virginia Burton (Harry “Bug); three grandchildren, Johnny Leslie Lingle, Jennie Katherine Alma Lingle, and Montana Ruth Hartley. Visitation for Mr. Hartley will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Anthony Nicholson officiating, and members of International Heat and Frost Insulators Local #86 serving as honorary pallbearers. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Leslie’s memory be made to Alive Hospice Inc. 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NASHVILLE, TN
John Otto Phillips, Jr.

John Otto Phillips, Jr., “Jack”, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022,. at the home of his daughter, Joanna, in Pensacola, Florida. Jack was born. to Florentine Holmes and John O Phillips, Sr. in Miami, Florida August 20,. 1935. Jack spent his early years in Manchester, Tennessee where...
Extra registration day added for summer bball camp

Kids entering kindergarten through 8th grade who love basketball will have a chance to learn from the best this summer. Coach Cope and Coach Taylor’s Basketball Camp 2022 will be June 8-10 from 8-10:30 a.m. each day at the Central High School gymnasium. The camp is for boys and...
MANCHESTER, TN
Elam resigns as Manchester alderman after moving outside city limits

Manchester alderman Chris Elam has resigned his post with the city, Thunder Radio News has learned. Elam was in the middle of his second term as an elected alderman. He was originally elected in 2016. He was elected to a second term in 2020 – a term that expires in 2024. However, Elam cut it short with a resignation on Thursday (June 2, 2022) after moving to a new home that is outside the city limits.
MANCHESTER, TN
United Way raises over $30,000 at May event

On May 21st, United Way of Highway 55 held their inaugural fundraiser on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery. A limited number of tickets were sold, and this event was one of only two outside organizational events in 2022 scheduled on BBQ Hill. Over 160 people attended, and the evening consisted of an upscale dinner, live entertainment by Utopia, and silent auction.
TULLAHOMA, TN
CHS cheerleaders to welcome youngsters to cheer clinic June 11th

Coffee County Central Red Raider cheerleaders will host a youth cheerleading clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The clinic will be held at Raider Academy gym on McMinnville Highway. Cost to attend is $25. Clinic hosted by CHS Red Raider cheerleaders....
Winchester police asking for help identifying subject

The Winchester Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual in the photos below. The individual in question was traveling in the white SUV. If you may know the identity of the individual please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636)
WINCHESTER, TN

