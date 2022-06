MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles have been charged with vandalizing three businesses in the Reidland area over the past several days. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles are accused of spray painting vulgar images and words on the outside of the businesses and breaking out several windows with rocks.

