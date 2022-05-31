Hazmat teams from 5 counties respond to Easton warehouse plant leak

EASTON — Area hazmat teams from at least five counties have reported to a local Talbot County seafood plant experiencing a dangerous chemical leak.

Talbot County Fire and Rescue incident commander Daryl Caldwell said there is an ammonia leak at the Sea Watch International clam processing plant in Easton.

“We are trying to control and abate the ammonia leak right now. We are getting resources together, personnel together and trying to take things a little slow right now keeping in mind the 91-degree heat,” Caldwell said.

The building was evacuated, and employees say it could have been worse, since many employees had the day off following Memorial Day weekend. Repairs were being done while the plant had reduced staff, and it was while making those repairs that a toxic cloud was released.

Rick Stacey, president of the Eaton Volunteer Fire Department, said the heat outside is having an impact on the hazmat situation.

“People need to realize just how hard it is on individuals when we are out here working these kinds of conditions out here in the heat. There is a lot of manpower on the scene and we just ask the public to stay away so that everyone is safe,” Stacey said.