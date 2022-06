The Bartlesville Development Authority approves a recommendation to the Bartlesville City Council to allocate $37,264 in development assistance to HTeaO. Chris Batchelder, the BDA's Vice President of Business Development, says the funds would come from the Economic Development Fund for construction of the store under the Retail Incentive Program. Batchelder says the BDA is doing this through the non-targeted brand side of things. He says the BDA is excited to help HTeaO get set up and ready to go because they know the Bartlesville community is going to love having the new business in town.

