ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that prohibits large social media companies, such as Facebook or Twitter, from banning or removing the posts of users because of...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Partisan tensions flare among Texans in congressional gun hearing

WASHINGTON — Emotions ran high among Texans at a U.S. House hearing addressing gun violence on Thursday, nine days after a gunman attacked an Uvalde elementary school, when the debate veered away from policy and into personal attacks and finger-pointing. Democratic members delivered remarks in the hearing room with...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott instructs school safety officials to conduct “unannounced, random intruder” audits of Texas public schools

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday instructed state school security and education officials to start conducting “in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts” to find weak access points and see how quickly staff can enter a school building without being stopped.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Calls for Gun Legislation Heard From Texas to Washington

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), whose district includes Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down inside Robb Elementary School last week, says he's going to continue pushing for legislation that makes it harder for bad guys to get guns. Gutierrez said Texas legislators need to...
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Media Companies#Texas Attorney General#The Texas Tribune#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Netchoice#The Supreme Court#House
MySanAntonio

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
KHOU

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
HOUSTON, TX
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy