ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Soda City Live: South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest returns for 6th Year

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest will celebrate six years in the Midlands this year. To kick off the Juneteenth weekend, the organization will host events from...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: South Carolina Ag & Art Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Ag & Art Tour is happening this month. It is our nation’s largest farm and art tour, spanning ten counties in our state. It’s a free, self-guided tour of farms and artisans. Jackie Moore is the director of agritourism for the...
AGRICULTURE
News19 WLTX

New South Carolina boating laws could result in misdemeanor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
carolinapanorama.com

Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Red Diamond Scholarship Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Alumnae Chapter (RCA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated hosts an annual fundraiser known as the Red Diamond Scholarship Gala on the first Friday in June. The inaugural scholarship gala, known as RCA Holiday Gala, was held in December 1995. Following the success...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WBTW News13

New South Carolina law replaces ‘no trespassing’ sign with purple paint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace “no trespassing” signs with purple paint markers. The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional “no trespassing” signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina […]
POLITICS
live5news.com

South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Commercial shrimp trawling begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, officially kicking off South Carolina’s shrimp season. Shrimping season in the state typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Soda#Columbia
WMBF

Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

2022 South Carolina Primary Election Results

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Palmetto State has a Senate seat, Congressional seats and the governor's office at stake in 2022, along with a long list of municipal elections. Republicans Gov. Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott and Congresswoman Nancy Mace are all up for reelection this year. In addition, Mace is challenged in the primary by Donald Trump-backed Katie Arrington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WIS-TV

Early voting in SC primaries open to all registered voters for next two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the next two weeks, South Carolinians can cast their ballots early for the June primary races. Tuesday marked the first time no-excuse, early, in-person voting was available to all registered voters because of a new law passed by the state’s General Assembly in the final days of its 2022 legislative session and signed by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Doctor who used to work at South Carolina hospital identified as victim in Tulsa mass shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A doctor who once worked at a South Carolina hospital has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Oklahoma. Dr. Stephanie Husen, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who once worked at Greenville Memorial Hospital, was one of two physicians, a receptionist and a patient who were killed during a shooting inside a Tulsa medical building on Wednesday.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS-TV

Changes to SC’s absentee voting by mail cause confusion ahead of primary election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new election law Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed last month put significant changes in place for absentee voting by mail in South Carolina. While some changes will take effect at later dates, many are already in place now for the June primaries, and they are also already causing some confusion with South Carolina voters.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: South Carolina's poster child for magistrate reform strikes again

The last time we checked in with South Carolina’s best-known ethically challenged magistrate, the S.C. Supreme Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel had just dismissed a complaint against Angel Underwood for presiding over cases brought by deputies who were set to testify in her husband’s federal corruption trial.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy