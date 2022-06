Travis Smith, the 38-year-old Palm Coast resident convicted of battery by a jury last week for attacking a Lyft driver during a ride from Flagler Beach to Palm Coast in 2020, has filed for a new trial. Smith is challenging the jury’s findings. He has also filed a motion to get out of jail, challenging the judge’s decision to revoke his $5,000 bond immediately after the May 25 verdict.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO