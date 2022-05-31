Crime Stoppers event raises money for Rochester police dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advantage Federal Credit Union hosted an event Tuesday to help Crime Stoppers pay for pups.

The promotion allows customers to donate $1 to the Crime Stoppers Reward Fund and K9 initiative. In exchange, they’ll have their name displayed on paw prints inside multiple Advantage locations.

Police officer Jason Cropo was at the event with his partner Jack, an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was one of the first donations to the department from Crime Stoppers. Cropo said the dogs are crucial to the force, as well as the community.

“We service not only the City of Rochester, we routinely go out and help other departments, any type of K9 tracking needs,” he said. “The City of Rochester has 24/7 coverage so if you need a dog, we’re gonna go. We’re always available.”

Cropo said it takes about 14 weeks of training followed by time in a specialty school to get dogs ready to serve.

The funds raised by this promotion will help those pups get paws on the ground.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.