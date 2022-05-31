ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico VC led by real estate professional invests in tech startup

By Collin Krabbe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Mexico venture capital firm GOS Capital in May made its sixth investment, contributing $10,000 to cell phone reception startup ORC Tech. The investment is set to be followed by four more investments by the end of the year. GOS was founded by real estate professional Scott Goodman, who unveiled the...

ABF's 40 Under 40: Kelly Roepke-Orth wants to continue to build the state's construction workforce

New Mexico's construction workforce shrunk by about 4,000 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021. Despite the labor shortage, Roepke-Orth remained bullish on the outlook for construction employment. New Mexico's construction workforce has climbed back to its pre-pandemic employment with 52,700 workers as of March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
ECONOMY
State
New Mexico State
OptiPulse shifts focus to Arizona with eyes on a semiconductor plant

Albuquerque-based broadband startup OptiPulse is eyeing Arizona for a new semiconductor production facility, setting the stage for further product development in New Mexico. OptiPulse recently went through a board shakeup and is now changing course. The company is currently negotiating a $90 million term sheet in addition to the semiconductor plant in Tempe, Arizona, CEO John Joseph told Business First. As part of the board switch, which took place in October, OptiPulse co-founder and former COO Mathis Shinnick left the company, among other people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tribal Casinos

Information on The List was obtained from the New Mexico Gaming Control Board website using quarterly net win statements and could not be independently verified by Albuquerque Business First. Net wins reported by all tribes also take into consideration the time period that operations were suspended due to Covid-19.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Haven’t gotten your first New Mexico cash rebate? Here’s why

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roughly 600,000 New Mexicans have already received the first of two rounds of economic relief payments from the state. Meant to help pay for high fuel costs and inflationary pressure, the payments, which started going out May 18, have paid out an extra $250 for single tax filers or $500 for joint […]
INCOME TAX
Person
Scott Goodman
Gas prices in New Mexico hit another record high

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are hitting another record high. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New Mexico is $4.51. That’s up 19 cents from Thursday last week and $1.56 more per gallon than June 2, last year. AAA says drivers in Farmington are […]
SANTA FE, NM
Dept. of Agriculture encourages New Mexicans to buy local with contest

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture serves the public by promoting and advancing New Mexico’s agriculture and affiliated industries. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is launching its $5 challenge. Starting May 31, when you purchase $5 per week of New Mexico products, you can be entered into a...
AGRICULTURE
#Investment#Capital Fund#Vc#Gos Capital#The New Mexico Angels#Business First#Ir Dynamics#Evus#Champria#Orc Tech#Acco
Celebrate New Mexico: Bottomless Lakes State Park

ROSWELL, N.M. — For this Celebrate New Mexico story Todd Kurtz visits the perfect spot to cool down in the southeastern part of our state. Bottomless Lake State Park was New Mexico's first state park. The crystal clear water makes for a perfect spot for summer activities.
LIFESTYLE
Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you didn’t file taxes and still want to collect between $500 and $1,000 of tax rebates or economic relief payments from the state of New Mexico, you’ve got about another ten days to apply. The state’s Tax and Revenue Department announced an extension of the deadline for non-filers Wednesday, pushing the […]
ECONOMY
Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
Albuquerque, NM
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque

