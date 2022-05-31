ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel Website Suggests ‘Hawkeye’ Will Return For Season 2

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Marvel has made no official indication one way or another, it looks like Hawkeye could become one of the few MCU Disney+ series to return for a second run on streaming. Though unconfirmed, that information comes from one of Marvel’s own websites: Their For Your Consideration hub used to promote...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Marvel Website#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Funko x Marvel Launch Superhero and Villain Collectibles Series

Funko and Marvel have unveiled the new program Marvel Studio Selects. On the last Monday of each month, the program will drop Funko exclusive collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios’ films. The releases will also encompass Marvel’s television shows streaming on Disney+. The first collectibles from Marvel Studio Selects...
SHOPPING
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto. EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ScreenCrush

A Fan Becomes a Hero in the New ‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer

Kamala Khan loves Captain Marvel. And then one day, she becomes her. That’s the premise of Ms. Marvel, the latest installment in the apparently never-ending string of Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. Iman Vellani stars as one of Marvel’s most popular new characters in recent years: A teen from Jersey named Kamala who gains super powers and decides to fight crime like her idol, Captain Marvel.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Hidden Easter Egg

The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ continues with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the first legal thriller in the MCU. (Unless Daredevil counts... does it count? Who even knows anymore.) Based on the first trailer for the show, it is heavily inspired by the recent run of She-Hulk comics by writer Dan Slott, who wrote a fun batch of stories about She-Hulk becoming a lawyer who specializes in cases that involve superheroes.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Ms. Marvel & Iceman kick off Marvel Unlimited's June offerings

Two brand new, exclusive titles launch on Marvel Unlimited this week. Just in time for the premiere of Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, the app is debuting the Ms. Marvel: All Bottled Up one-shot, and just in time for Pride Month, the app is debuting the first Marvel's Voices ongoing series, starring X-Men favorite Iceman.
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

Here’s where Ms. Marvel takes place in the MCU timeline

Ms. Marvel is less than a week away, and we still don’t know what to expect from this superhero. Like Moon Knight, it introduces a brand new hero to the MCU. Unlike Moon Knight, which goes out of its way to avoid significant MCU connections, we expect at least some Easter eggs from Ms. Marvel. After all, she is a huge Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) fan, which implies the Avengers will come up early and often. The trailers have already shown us how much of an Avengers fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
MOVIES
Wrestling World

John Cena 'furious' at The Rock's decision

John Cena and The Rock are two big WWE names. Their destinies are similar since they both went the way of Hollywood. However, Cena had something interesting to say about The Rock and his decision to dedicate himself to acting: “The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and I think always wanted to be an actor, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
WWE
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Monopoly Spoils the Upcoming Fourth Season

Do not pass Go if you want to remain unspoiled. In what is becoming an increasingly common phenomenon in the heavily merchandised world of modern Hollywood, it appears that a licensed product has spoiled the plot of the upcoming content it was designed to promote. In this case, it’s Stranger Things, whose fourth season is set to premiere on Netflix at the end of the month after a three year break between new episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy