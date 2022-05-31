ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami voters will again decide on future of Riverside Wharf project in downtown

By Joey Flechas
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V07Gz_0fwAHBHG00

Developers who want to build a $185 million hotel and restaurant complex on the Miami River need voter approval to build on land owned by the city.

It might sound like déjà vu because voters in 2016 approved a 50-year lease so the same developers — the only team to respond to a public bid — could build a nightlife complex there. Now, the same developers want to expand their plans and extend the lease by another 50 years, while the city wants a higher rent and bigger commitment from developers to invest in the project.

Voters will in August decide if private developers should be given a century-long lease to build and operate Riverside Wharf, a planned commercial center for the north bank of the Miami River on land west of Interstate 95.

Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold a referendum during the Aug. 23 primary election. Under the city charter, voter approval is needed for a long-term lease of public land on waterfront property, and any changes to existing leases also need voters to sign off.

On the two-acre site, about three-quarters of an acre is city-owned. The Garcia family has run a commercial fishing operation there for decades, and next door, open-air nightlife venue The Wharf Miami has operated since 2017. The developers have said they want to have the Garcias in the new development operating a fish market and a raw bar.

Developers Alex Mantecon and Guillermo Vadell, partnered with Driftwood Capital, want to build 16,000 square feet of restaurants, an event hall, a nightclub and rooftop day club, in addition to a private marina with space for yachts. This development planned for public land would be connected to a 165-room luxury hotel built on privately own property next door. Developers debuted their updated vision in December.

Under the proposal that will go to voters, the developers would be required to invest at least $30 million in the development of the restaurant complex, build a new seawall and public riverfront promenade and pay 50% more in rent to the city. A city real estate administrator estimated the new annual rent could be a minimum of $330,000, based on a recent appraisal. The minimum rent approved in 2016 was $195,000.

Mantecon’s firm MV Real Estate Holdings is leading the development. On Tuesday, he told the Miami Herald that he’s talking to real estate investor Nitin Motwani about working together on the hotel side of the project.

In August, voters inside Miami city limits will be asked to answer yes or no to the following question on their ballot:

Shall Miami’s Charter be amended authorizing the City Commission, by 4/5ths Vote, to amend the existing Riverside Wharf lease, thereby increasing base rent by 50 percent or fair market rent, if greater, increasing private investment in the property from $7,000,000 To $30,000,000, extending the term by 50 years, and requiring that Tenant construct the project consistent with zoning, and resiliency requirements, and construct a new seawall and publicly accessible Riverwalk?

Comments / 1

Related
miamisprings.com

Public Notice: Miami Springs Annexation et al

NOTICE IS GIVEN that a meeting of the Chairman’s Council of Policy (CCP) is scheduled to be held in the Miami-Dade Commission Chambers, located on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 N.W. First Street, Miami, Florida, 33128, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
thenextmiami.com

Full List Of Every Property Controlled By Genting In Downtown Miami

Here is a full list of every property owned by Genting in downtown Miami, according to their recent annual report. 1 plot of building land (approximately .25 acres, valued on Genting’s books at approximately $12m) 5-story Omni Office Building (approximately 1,294,995 square feet of building, valued on Genting’s books...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami-Dade turned over 1,400 lots for affordable housing, and some land sits vacant

For more than two decades, Miami-Dade County has sold surplus lots to developers at reduced prices or for nominal fees, with the condition that affordable housing must go up on the land or the buyers must surrender the properties back to the government. In a statement Tuesday, Levine Cava said “my administration has recommended that the property conveyance process be entirely redesigned.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management urges residents to be "storm ready"

MIAMI — As tropical storm weather approaches, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to be prepared and "be storm ready."Spokeswoman Erika Benitez tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Flooding is a threat to all of us and we have to be prepared wherever we live especially if you live in a low-lying area and you need to know what to do after a flood. If you see standing water, it is never a good idea to drive in to flooded area. The water may be deeper than you think and have debris and sharp objects and downed power...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Driftwood Capital
CBS Miami

New condo safety law will cost some communities

TAMARAC – Florida's vast condo communities are preparing for big changes after the legislature approved a safety bill during the recent special session.To prevent another Surfside tragedy that claimed 98 lives a year ago, lawmakers approved a bill that requires all buildings at least three-stories high to be Recertified after 30 years – 25 years if within three miles of the coast – set aside reserves for repairs and require inspection reports to be given to condo owners.Gryte Kuncaitis has lived at Lime Bay in Tamarac for 10 years. She is treasurer of the condo board and concerned about the...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens renters are being forced out of their apartment

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A group of renters in Miami Gardens are being given an ultimatum: pay a steep increase or move out.  But CBS4 spoke with one couple who received a notice a little bit different. “It was all nice.  And it was all nice until we got here,” says Ronnie Lewis, a renter at The Pomelo. Lewis and her companion, Johnny, started renting a one bedroom at The Pomelo last July.  Everything was going smooth. “I’m 69.  I’m happy, healthy and I go to the gym.  I’m trying to make 100,” says Ronnie. But even her optimism couldn’t match this unexpected dilemma:...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thenextmiami.com

Miami Beach Completes 7-Mile Beachwalk, Now Runs Entire Length Of City

You can now run, walk and bike on a newly completed beachwalk that spans the entire length of the city of Miami Beach, after the final piece opened last week. The beachwalk now runs a total uninterrupted length of 7 miles, from South Pointe Park at the southern tip of the city, to 87th Terrace at the northern border with Surfside.
Miami Herald

Legislature delivers monumental milestone in evolution of Florida’s condo laws | Opinion

After a great deal of back-and-forth during this year’s regular legislative session, none of the condominium safety reforms that were very much in the spotlight after the Champlain Towers tragedy were passed. As my law firm partner Gary Mars wrote in an earlier column, this came as no surprise to many of us in the community association industry, as the changes involved extremely difficult issues and there appeared to be little, if any, pre-session legislative consensus.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy