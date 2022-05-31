Nellie Ruth Weary Bell

Lennie, age 84, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana, where she also met the love of her life. Jennings, Louisiana holds a special place in her heart as that was where she raised her only son and was an active member and kindergarten teacher at First Baptist Church of Jennings. Lennie was a hard worker and was proud of serving as a Dental Receptionist for 25 years. She was also a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Hammond where she was extremely active and would help with anything until her last days. She worked as a volunteer coordinator at the Fuller Shop in Hammond for 18 years. Lennie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to dance. She truly enjoyed helping others and made sure to share the love of Jesus with anyone she met. Lennie was an amazing woman with a kind and loving heart who will be deeply missed but we rejoice in the fact that she is reunited with her loved ones.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO