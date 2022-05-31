ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sybil Williams Pierre

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Mrs. Sybil Williams Pierre passed away on May 23, 2022 at the age of 97 at...

Gertrude Baham

Gertrude Baham, 75, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away May 29, 2022. Visitation Friday, June 3, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
Perry Martin Keen

Perry Martin Keen, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, born on June 17, 1953, to the late James Keen and LaDell Duncan Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 68. Perry is survived by his wife, Theresa Stewart Keen; his children, Michelle (Tim) Blansett and Michael...
BOGALUSA, LA
Nicole Marie Dugas

Nicole Marie Dugas passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her residence in Hammond, LA at the age of 38. She was born on Thursday, September 1, 1983, in Independence, LA to Shannon Marie Dugas and Danny Fabre. Nicole is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Ja’Shayla Brown;...
HAMMOND, LA
Shirley Ann Burr

Shirley Ann Burr, age 87, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Albert "Albo" Burr, Jr. and Bert Burr; granddaughters, Mandy (Matthew) Stewart, Kristen (Chris) Lott, Cadie (Jamie) Walker, and Hailey (Jon'Kez) Burr-Dillon; great grandchildren, Gage, Halle, Drake, Kinley, Kason, Bralynn, Kambri, and Ana Leia; brother, Charles Ray Rogers; daughter in law, Penny Moore; and special friends, Richard and Lesa Doll and Rev. Richard and Angela Ryals.
BOGALUSA, LA
Carroll Philip Poché III

District Chief Carroll Philip Poché, III earned his wings on May 21, 2022. He was the proud father to a proud son, Carroll Poché, IV. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Benoit Poché; father, Carroll Poché Jr.; sisters, Melanie Poché Migues and her husband, Shawn; Christine Poché Hillard, and her husband, David; and brother, Darrel John Poché. Carroll is survived by 6 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. Carroll also leaves behind a brotherhood of firefighters.
COVINGTON, LA
Clifton ”Cliff” Gunderson

A resident of Independence, Cliff went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 26, 1951 in New Orleans and was 70 years of age. Cliff was a loving, loyal & irreplaceable husband and father and his family meant the world to him. Through the years, he & his family spent every weekend in the dirt either motocross racing with son, Shawn, rodeoing with daughter, Danielle & spending time remodeling home & working in yard which he loved to do. Cliff & his beloved wife, Kim loved to travel to the mountains especially out west. He was an electrician by trade, but there was nothing he could not figure out how to fix or create. He has passed that trait on to his son & daughter. Danielle says “her daddy was her heart, her world and her everything and made her the strong, independent person she is”. Cliff’s family & friends will definitely miss him running to the rescue every time something breaks or they need help with anything. He was co-founder of Our Good Shepherd Ministries with his wife, Kim, and his heart, other than his family, was to serve those struggling to meet basic needs and serving them however he could. He has struggled physically for 32 years and even had a heart transplant 17 years ago, but he never let his physical limitations hold him back from serving the Lord & others & being the great father, husband & friend that he was. He was a faithful & compassionate servant. His also loved serving single moms by delivering & setting up furniture, providing household items, food & everything they needed. His reward for that was always the smiles on the children and mom’s faces. His love for Jesus & passion for sharing what the Lord had done in his life moved him to evangelize to anyone in his path. Cliff has touched the lives of so many people during his lifetime. He will be forever missed & always in our hearts. He may have lost his battle with lung cancer, but he has gained his place with his Lord and Savior in his forever home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Melinda Ann Germany Hedgcoth

Melinda Ann (Germany) Hedgcoth, 61, was born on March 28, 1961, in Laurel, MS to the late Burnace Earl Germany and Evelyn (Wood) Germany. Melinda passed away at her home in Tickfaw, LA on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She is survived by her partner, William Barron; daughters, Amanda (Corey) White,...
LAUREL, MS
Lorraine Fiero Walton Grout

Lorraine Fiero Walton Grout passed away peacefully at the age of 60 in her home in Walker, Louisiana on June 1, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Lorraine is survived by her husband, James D. Grout; her son, Robert Walton of Baton Rouge; her daughter, Cori Rodgers of Springfield; and her son, Joshua Grout of Denham Springs. Her grandchildren are Mary Ballard, Katlyn Monson, Brooklyn Monson, Marleigh Foreman, Abigail Rodgers, Dayton Grout, Angelina Walton, and Koltlyn Rodgers, as well as her great-grandchildren Stetson Ballard and Madisyn Monson. She is also survived by her father Ray Fiero and her brother Richard Fiero of Magnolia, Mississippi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Teena Stubbs Ketchum of Pride, Louisiana, and a great-grandchild, Layton Hyde. Lorraine married the love of her life, James on June 12, 1993. She loved her church and teaching Sunday school and working in her flower beds and spoiling her grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for June 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at Walker Pentecostal Church 9969 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785, with a reception to follow. Reverend Malcolm Myers and Reverend Dean Walsworth will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend the celebration of life for Lorraine Grout. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home.
WALKER, LA
Lennie Jean Alford Mayor

Lennie, age 84, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was raised in Bogalusa, Louisiana, where she also met the love of her life. Jennings, Louisiana holds a special place in her heart as that was where she raised her only son and was an active member and kindergarten teacher at First Baptist Church of Jennings. Lennie was a hard worker and was proud of serving as a Dental Receptionist for 25 years. She was also a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Hammond where she was extremely active and would help with anything until her last days. She worked as a volunteer coordinator at the Fuller Shop in Hammond for 18 years. Lennie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to dance. She truly enjoyed helping others and made sure to share the love of Jesus with anyone she met. Lennie was an amazing woman with a kind and loving heart who will be deeply missed but we rejoice in the fact that she is reunited with her loved ones.
BOGALUSA, LA
Sadonia B. Hutchinson

Sadonia, age 96, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Sadonia was a hard worker and dedicated several years on the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline. She was most proud of the work she did raising her family. Sadonia enjoyed working in her garden with flowers and vegetables. She was truly a one-of-a-kind lady and was known to take spontaneous trips. She adored all of her grandchildren and was most happy surrounded by her family. Sadonia was a loving mother and special Maw Maw who will be deeply missed.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Octavia Boothe

Octavia Boothe, a resident of Hammond, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on October 1, 1925, in Centerville, LA. Ms. Boothe was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Pumpkin Center. Surviving are her daughters Sandra Oller, Cheryl Bernard, and Janet Lopez; Sons: Marshall Boothe, Greg Boothe, and Huston F. Boothe Jr. numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ms. Boothe was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Theresa Hoyt, Husband, Huston F. Boothe Sr., Daughter, Marie Davis, Son, Tellious R. Hoover.
HAMMOND, LA
Kevin William Niehaus

Kevin William Niehaus was born November 17, 1960, in Hammond, LA to the late Bobby William Niehaus and Joyce Ann Penalber Niehaus passed away May 31, 2022, at his residence in Albany. He was retired from Local 37, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and was a commercial fisherman. A parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula, Kevin was an avid gun and boat collector and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Niehaus Perrin (Brandon); a brother, Nick Niehaus (Kaye Sullivan); sisters, Gina Locicero (Ronnie) and Angie Rose (David); grandson, Trent Perrin; granddaughter, Lily Perrin; nephews, Scott Rose, and Chet Niehaus; and nieces, Lauren Rose, Corie Kilpatrick (Brandon), and Megan Locicero. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Ponchatoula Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Efrain "Frank" Lugo, Sr.

And a resident of the Bonner Creek Community near Franklinton passed away early Monday morning May 30. 2022 at the Ochsner Medical Center. He was a resident of Harahan for 45 years and had lived in Washington Parish for the last 17 years. Frank was retired after a long career as an air conditioning technician. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and will be forever missed by his loved ones and close friends.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Terry Day Smith

A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born March 17, 1955 in Clinton, LA and was 67 years of age. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School and a member of Boilermakers Union Local #582. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Cooper Smith; 2 children, Toler Day Smith, II (Cassandra) and Brittany Smith Wascom (Chris); 2 adopted children, Laura Bates (Timmy) and Bryan Anthony (Melissa); grandchildren, Remi and Bryson Wascom; adopted grandchild, Lance Bates (Kortnie); 3step-grandchildren, Alexis, Levi, and Hunter Wascom; 2 great-grandchildren, Kynlie and Cooper Bates; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Bayllor and Blaykli Wascom; brother, Charles Eugene Smith. Preceded in death by parents, Toler Day Smith and Bonnie Jean Carter Smith Hurst; brother, William Troy Smith. Visitation at Lighthouse Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Clay Spinks. Interment Lighthouse Cemetery, Independence, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Randy "Buddy" "Little Oop" Lee Matthews

Randy "Buddy" "Little Oop" Lee Matthews passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 75. He was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1947 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Jessie Havard Matthews and the late Dairl Matthews. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Buddy was a retired Boilermaker from local chapter # 37.
HAMMOND, LA
Jessica LeAnn Jenkins

Jessica LeAnn Jenkins passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the age of 41. Jessica was born on January 26, 1981, to her parents Tammy Lavinghouse Coburn and Glen Stanley Jenkins. Jessica is survived by her son, Steven Anthony Lavinghouse; her mother, Tammy Lavinghouse Coburn; stepfather, William “Tony”...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Jeanette "Carolyn" Harper

Carolyn, age 83, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Carolyn dedicated over 30 years as an office manager at a dental plaza in Metairie. Once she retired, she devoted herself to her family and became the best MaMaw you could ever have. Carolyn was an excellent cook and enjoyed tending to her garden. In her free time, she would play dominos with friends. Carolyn loved her son deeply, but truly adored her grandchildren. She was a remarkable woman with a kind and gentle spirit who will be forever missed.
HAMMOND, LA
Edwin Bergeron Jr

3 juveniles and an 18 year-old were arrested in Hammond this afternoon after a driveby shooting near Edwin Neil Way and Linden Street about 4:00. The teenagers fled the scene and crashed into a plumbing repair truck and then ran on foot. Police had them in custody quickly. Chief Edwin...
HAMMOND, LA
Donald Carl O'Neill, Sr.

Donnie Sr. passed away peacefully in his home, entering eternal life, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Hammond, Louisiana and was the youngest of 14 children. Before residing in Independence, Louisiana with his wife and children, he served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany and Colorado. Followed by working at Chehardy’s appliance services, and then opening his own business, Air- Flo Heating and Cooling, which is still in operation today by his sons, Frank and Joseph. He later retired working for the U.S. postal service. Outside of work, Donnie loved cars and trucks, restoring them with his sons, going to car shows, driving fast, and visiting loved ones. Donnie was recognized for the jokes he would make with everyone and was adored by mane for always being ready to help those in need.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Bryan Hebert, Sr.

Bryan Hebert, Sr., passed away May 28, 2022 at the age of 59. Bryan was born in New Orleans, LA. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing and all things outdoors. Bryan is survived by his wife Cinderella Hebert. Son of Lyness Hebert Jr. and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

