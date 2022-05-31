Sybil Williams Pierre

A resident of Independence, Cliff went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 26, 1951 in New Orleans and was 70 years of age. Cliff was a loving, loyal & irreplaceable husband and father and his family meant the world to him. Through the years, he & his family spent every weekend in the dirt either motocross racing with son, Shawn, rodeoing with daughter, Danielle & spending time remodeling home & working in yard which he loved to do. Cliff & his beloved wife, Kim loved to travel to the mountains especially out west. He was an electrician by trade, but there was nothing he could not figure out how to fix or create. He has passed that trait on to his son & daughter. Danielle says “her daddy was her heart, her world and her everything and made her the strong, independent person she is”. Cliff’s family & friends will definitely miss him running to the rescue every time something breaks or they need help with anything. He was co-founder of Our Good Shepherd Ministries with his wife, Kim, and his heart, other than his family, was to serve those struggling to meet basic needs and serving them however he could. He has struggled physically for 32 years and even had a heart transplant 17 years ago, but he never let his physical limitations hold him back from serving the Lord & others & being the great father, husband & friend that he was. He was a faithful & compassionate servant. His also loved serving single moms by delivering & setting up furniture, providing household items, food & everything they needed. His reward for that was always the smiles on the children and mom’s faces. His love for Jesus & passion for sharing what the Lord had done in his life moved him to evangelize to anyone in his path. Cliff has touched the lives of so many people during his lifetime. He will be forever missed & always in our hearts. He may have lost his battle with lung cancer, but he has gained his place with his Lord and Savior in his forever home.

