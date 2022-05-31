Sylvia Nell Williamson Davis

A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born March 17, 1955 in Clinton, LA and was 67 years of age. He was a graduate of Greensburg High School and a member of Boilermakers Union Local #582. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Cooper Smith; 2 children, Toler Day Smith, II (Cassandra) and Brittany Smith Wascom (Chris); 2 adopted children, Laura Bates (Timmy) and Bryan Anthony (Melissa); grandchildren, Remi and Bryson Wascom; adopted grandchild, Lance Bates (Kortnie); 3step-grandchildren, Alexis, Levi, and Hunter Wascom; 2 great-grandchildren, Kynlie and Cooper Bates; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Bayllor and Blaykli Wascom; brother, Charles Eugene Smith. Preceded in death by parents, Toler Day Smith and Bonnie Jean Carter Smith Hurst; brother, William Troy Smith. Visitation at Lighthouse Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Clay Spinks. Interment Lighthouse Cemetery, Independence, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
