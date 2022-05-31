ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New program provides comprehensive approach to pancreatic cancer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – A new program is focused on fighting one of the deadliest cancers. The Sylvester Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute was created to increase collaborations between scientists and clinicians and provide more treatment options for patients. “The reason pancreatic cancer outcomes are so poor is that the disease...

MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
Medical News Today

Early palliative care for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: What to know

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) happens when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. There is no cure yet, but early treatment and palliative care can improve outcomes for many people. Palliative care involves people receiving long-term care for a serious illness that has no cure yet. Treatment...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Colon polyp size and cancer risk: What to know

A colon polyp is a growth inside the colon. While most are harmless, there is a correlation between colon polyp size and cancer risk. Colon polyps that continue growing, or that become very large, may become cancerous, so doctors remove them. Anyone can develop colon polyps, and about 6% of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanocomplex therapy for metastatic liver cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have developed a targeted therapy that stops the growth of liver cancer cells in immune-deficient mice1. Liver cancer is the most aggressive form of the disease, responds poorly to drugs and can spread to other vital organs such as the lungs.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Treating bladder cancer

More than 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 17,000 people will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer occurs in men more frequently than in women, and the risk increases with age, especially after...
CANCER
Medical News Today

How can cryoablation treat kidney cancer?

Cryoablation is a form of treatment that uses a device to apply extremely cold temperatures to cancer cells. The device can precisely target the cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact with no damage. In some cases, a doctor may recommend it to treat kidney cancer. states that cryoablation uses...
CANCER
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
CANCER
biospace.com

Novel TCR Therapy Shows Tentative Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer

The medical community has reveled in cancer treatment breakthroughs lately, with new research making headlines weekly. Generating traction in this week’s news, researchers at the Earle A. Chiles Research Center within the Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon have successfully shrunk a woman’s pancreatic cancer tumors using a novel immunotherapy. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Exercise amplifies immune attack on pancreatic cancer

Aerobic exercise reprograms the immune system to reduce pancreatic tumor growth and amplify the effects of immunotherapy, a new study finds. Published online in Cancer Cell June 2, the study provides new insight into how the mammalian immune system, designed to attack foreign invaders like bacteria, can also recognize cancer cells as abnormal. Exercise-induced increases in levels of the hormone adrenalin cause changes to the immune system, say the study authors, including in the activity of cells that respond to signaling protein interleukin-15 (IL-15).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker in liquid biopsy for lung cancer appears more accurate in predicting immunotherapy response than tumor biopsy

Mount Sinai researchers have validated for the first time that a simple blood test called a liquid biopsy could be a better predictor of whether cancer immunotherapy will be successful for a patient with lung cancer than an invasive tumor biopsy procedure. Their study was published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research in June.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
The Associated Press

AVM Biotechnology to Present Poster Highlighting the Effects of AVM0703 Against Solid Tumors and Blood Cancers at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- AVM Biotechnology, today announced that its abstract, “The effects of AVM0703 mobilization of endogenous gamma delta invariant TCR+ bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells against solid tumors and blood cancers” has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2022 ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Founder and CSO, Dr. Theresa Deisher, will present this research on Sunday, June 5 th, 2022, in the Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy tract.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

