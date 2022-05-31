ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How To Take Your Apple Pie To The Next Level

By Brianna Corley
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but apple pie doesn't hail from America. It was actually created in Europe (per Smithsonian Magazine). As it turns out, one of the country's most traditional baked goods favored for holiday celebrations is about as authentically American as fireworks — which were first...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Quick Switch That Will Change The Way You Make Yellow Cake

Remember the good ol' days when we would eat the birthday cake that someone else had just blown on? Good times! Although some of us may not perform that ritual anymore, we still should enjoy a celebratory cake — and everyone has their favorite. For some, that might look like yellow cake with chocolate frosting, covered in rainbow sprinkles (you are never too old for sprinkles).
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredient You Should Add To Pound Cake

When looking for a simple sweet treat with old-fashioned flare, few baked goods hit the spot like pound cake. According to Smithsonian Magazine, pound cake's name comes from its original recipe, which calls for literally placing a pound of each of its easy-to-find ingredients into a mix. So yeah, this dessert is about as straightforward as it gets.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Just Added A Decadent Ingredient To Its Barbecue Sauce

Trader Joe's is known for many things but its toppings and seasonings prowess is definitely high on the list. Most notably, people go gaga for the grocer's spices. In the past few years, its Everything But the Bagel seasoning sparked a frenzy so fiery hot that there were tons of people buying bulk amounts and reselling the reserves online, according to The Takeout. Similarly, the umami flavoring caused major excitement (per MyRecipes) upon its release, as did an Everything but Elote seasoning blend.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pies#Pie Crust#Food Drink#Smithsonian Magazine#American#Msg
Salon

16 easy dessert recipes with 5 ingredients or less

When it comes to dessert recipes, it's all too easy for ingredient lists to become very long, very fast. Most of the time, they can't help themselves. Take this yellow layer cake with chocolate frosting for instance. There are a dozen ingredients — and most of those are non-negotiable: flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, vanilla . . .
RECIPES
Popculture

Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers for a potentially harmful dessert after a mandatory recall. Casper's Red Button Canadian Vanilla has been recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen. On May 25, the company announced the recall of 56-ounce tubs of Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Sam's Club Is Still Selling The Cheapest Rotisserie Chickens

Even the least desirable chicken bits have become precious commodities in recent months. Restaurants are struggling to sell chicken wings after ramping up prices on the once-affordable pub dish to keep up with rising inflation, while factors like climate change, high gas prices, avian flu outbreaks, and climate change are contributing to chicken shortages on the whole, per The Washington Post. If you're planning on loading up on chicken breasts for your next Japanese katsu sandwich party, you might have to scour a few different grocery stores to rack up the number on your list — and even then, there are no guarantees.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Dunkin' Is Offering Free Donuts One Day This Week

If you love any excuse to celebrate with dessert, then there are a lot of holidays that you can add to your calendar (if you haven't already). For foodies with a sweet tooth, one day to mark is June 3, which is National Donut Day in 2022. There are actually two Donut Days each year, so donut fans can even celebrate twice. The June date for honoring this holey treat has historical ties to World War 1 and the Salvation Army while the second celebration (which occurs in November) has a much murkier story (via Boston.com).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's New Flavor Could Dethrone Cherry Garcia

Cherry Garcia has held the number one spot on Ben & Jerry's flavor lineup for 25 years, but now, the ice cream maker has created a fruity, limited-batch pint that just might dethrone the original fan favorite. Ben & Jerry's has officially unveiled its Cherry Crumble, a buttery ice cream...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Carbonated Pizza Crust May Be The Wave Of The Future

While the only time that carbonation may come to mind when thinking about pizza is in regards to sipping a seltzer alongside dinner, the future of pizza may actually be carbonation-focused. The beloved food is a staple that is relied on for sustenance, flavor, and familiarity. A hard-to-forget comfort food, the dish is a cultural and gastronomical favorite and people eat pizza around the world. The popular food item may be receiving a high-tech, advanced upgrade that will use a process similar to carbonation instead of relying on yeast to rise the dough.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Biggest Lessons Dale Talde Learned From Top Chef - Exclusive

If you've heard of chef Dale Talde, there's a good chance it's because you got hooked on his infectious energy and bold cooking style while watching him on "Top Chef." Talde has been both a contestant and a judge on the show, and has become a fan favorite along the way. Since then, he's built a career as a restaurant owner, cookbook author, and TV host. You can catch him these days sharing his best barbecue secrets and beyond on "All Up In My Grill," now in its second season. There's no doubt that Talde can thank his time on "Top Chef" for helping him get to where he is today, and he is the first to admit it.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

National Donut Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Look, you don't need a special day to tuck into a box of donuts. We know it, you know it, and our nation's donut purveyors certainly do, too. But that doesn't change the fact that National Donut Day (June 3) is a fabulous excuse to drop what you're eating and replace it with a piece of fried dough, be it jelly-filled, icing-glazed, or old-fashioned. It's also a good opportunity to acquire a new party fact, which, in this case, takes the form of a story from the 1930s.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What You Never Noticed About The Nestlé Logo

If you really look at a company's logo, it's often designed to cleverly deliver a subliminal message to help sell a product. For example, did you ever notice that the smile under the Amazon logo links the 'A' to the 'Z' — to represent the company's claim to provide everything — from A to Z?
BUSINESS
Mashed

30 Best Ice Cream Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

As temperatures begin to rise across the United States, so does the craving for sweet, cold treats. None are more famous than ice cream. Humans have been eating some form of a cold and sweet dessert for centuries. The International Dairy Foods Association explains that even during the Roman Empire, snow was collected from the mountains and flavored with fruits and juices. The European elite ate sweet, frozen desserts, which were called 'cream ice,' in the 16th century, and by 1660 ice cream was available to everyone.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Might Not Be Able To Order Your Favorite Snacks At The Movies

There are many reasons people enjoy watching movies in theatres. Some go for the big screen experience, while others are in it for the sound. And when theatergoers give up a night on the couch for a night in the cinema, many people buy popcorn or other snacks. In fact, 49% of 10,242 people across 35 U.S. states who spoke to Film Journal International say they hit the concession stands "every time." Their wants are specific, too: 39% say they buy popcorn, 33% pick up a soda, and 12% look for candy. The survey, which was conducted in 2018, also reveals that popcorn is the most popular purchase for 90% of those aged over 51 and that 82% of those who buy popcorn also buy soda. After all, theater popcorn and microwave popcorn weren't created equally.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy