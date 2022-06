Following a weekend of deadly violence in the city, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke at the 'Summer of Peace' rally hosted by the group We Are Us. The group held the rally Monday at the Inner Harbor with a number of events for Baltimore youth. It's the first in a series of events for city youth between 14 and 18, featuring music and food. The event is sponsored by the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO