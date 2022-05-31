ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Luna Teases What’s In Store for New ‘Star Wars’ Show ‘Andor’

 3 days ago
Diego Luna is back as his “Rogue One” rebel spy character Cassian Andor in a new Disney+ series “Andor,” set five years before the movie.

“Extra” caught up with Diego at Star Wars Celebration to learn more about Andor in the new series, and how making it was different from his “Rogue One” experience.

“We are going to get to know him before ‘Rogue One,’” he said, adding, “I believe ‘Rogue One’ is a lot about the event, what happened, what that group of people did together, and now we are going to get to know the guy, what got him there, who he was, and how he chose to sacrifice everything for the cause. It is going to be an interesting ride to actually answer all the questions that ‘Rogue One’ brought.”

The show is 12 hours of storytelling, and Diego shared, “It is like doing six films. There is a lot, a lot of time to explore different layers of the characters, relations, other characters, explore the world and spent a lot of time with them.”

He also pointed out, “We are different today because we went through the experience of ‘Rogue One,’ therefore we have the answers… and we have the time we didn’t have when we were shooting ‘Rogue One.’”

Diego went on to explain, “‘Rogue One’ came into my life and it was like a tsunami, and right now I feel much more in control of what we are going to deliver. I understand better why I’m here and what we want to share with audiences. We are much more mature… and I think you can tell by watching the show.”

“Andor” is coming to Disney+ August 31. Check out the teaser trailer below!

