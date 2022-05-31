ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How intricate patterns arise in developing tissues

By Rockefeller University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly development is like a carefully choreographed dance, with uniform swaths of cells arranging themselves into elaborate patterns—a first step toward the formation of functional organs. A flat layer of skin cells, for instance, must transition into one studded with neat arrays of hair cells and sweat glands....

IFLScience

Scientists Inject Microbubbles Of Oxygen Into The Bloodstream In Potential Medical Breakthrough

Humans need a cup of oxygen per minute to survive. This is because oxygen in the blood helps with energy production. In healthy individuals, oxygen is available in abundance. However, some illnesses (such as COVID-19) and acute lung trauma can cause lung damage that can compromise oxygen delivery. In turn, this can cause patients to get hypoxemia – where less oxygen makes it to the bloodstream. Even a few minutes of oxygen deprivation at the tissue level – hypoxia – can cause previously healthy people to become neurologically impacted for life.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Powered a Basic Computer With Just Algae For Over 6 Months

In a ghastly vision of a future cut off from sunlight, the machine overlords in the Matrix movie series turned to sleeping human bodies as sources of electricity. If they'd had sunlight, algae would undoubtedly have been the better choice. Engineers from the University of Cambridge in the UK have run a microprocessor for more than six months using nothing more than the current generated by a common species of cyanobacteria. The method is intended to provide power for vast swarms of electronic devices. "The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come...
ENGINEERING
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Terahertz waves dynamic diffusion in 3D printed structures

Applications of metamaterials in the realization of efficient devices in the terahertz band have recently been considered to achieve wave deflection, focusing, amplitude manipulation and dynamical modulation. Terahertz metamaterials offer practical advantages since their structures have typical sizes of hundreds microns and are within the reach of current three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies. Here, we propose terahertz photonic structures composed of dielectric rods layers made of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate realized by low-cost, rapid, and versatile fused deposition modeling 3D-printing. Terahertz time-domain spectroscopy is employed for the experimental study of their spectral and dynamic response. Measured spectra are interpreted by using simulations performed by an analytical exact solution of the Maxwell equations for a general incidence geometry, by a field expansion as a sum over reciprocal lattice vectors. Results show that the structures possess specific spectral forbidden bands of the incident THz radiation depending on their optical and geometrical parameters. We also find evidence of disorder in the 3D printed structure resulting in the closure of the forbidden bands at frequencies above 0.3 THz. The size disorder of the structures is quantified by studying the dynamics diffusion of THz pulses as a function of the numbers of layers of dielectric rods. Comparison with simulations of light diffusion in photonic crystals with increasing disorder allows estimating the size distributions of elements. By using a Mean Squared Displacement model, from the broadening of the pulses' widths it is also possible to estimate the diffusion coefficient of the terahertz radiation in the photonic structures.
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Exposure to High-Powered Microwave Frequencies Can Cause Brain Injuries

Texas A&M research findings could change the way we view directed energy and traumatic brain injuries. Contrary to what was once popular belief, microwave ovens don’t cause cancer. It’s a decades-old concern that may evoke an image of a child standing in front of a microwave, peering through the dimly-lit door, only to be told to take a few steps back or they could be sickened by an inexplicable illness or worse — radiation poisoning.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Wind turbines operating without curtailment kill protected bat species in Germany

Protected and rare bats regularly die at wind turbines (WT). This is why the operation of new wind turbines is temporarily curtailed during periods of high bat activity. Old wind turbines run without curtailment, however. A scientific team led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) has now produced an exemplary estimate of bat fatality rates at such old turbines by systematically recording bat carcasses in the vicinity of the turbines. During two months, 70 bats died on average per wind turbine. Even if these figures cannot be extrapolated one-to-one to all 20,000 old turbines in Germany, there is a considerable need for action. The operation of old turbines should be adjusted to the current regulations for new turbines, the authors argue in an article published in the scientific journal Global Ecology and Conservation.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Transparency on demand: A novel process can render artificial materials transparent or even entirely invisible

Space, the final frontier. The starship Enterprise pursues its mission to explore the galaxy, when all communication channels are suddenly cut off by an impenetrable nebula. In many episodes of the iconic TV series, the valiant crew must "tech the tech" and "science the science" within just 45 minutes of airtime in order to facilitate their escape from this or a similar predicament before the end credits roll. Despite spending a significantly longer time in their laboratories, a team of scientists from the University of Rostock has succeeded in developing an entirely new approach for the design of artificial materials that can transmit light signals without any distortions by means of precisely tuned flows of energy. They have published their results in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

More and more people are becoming aware of the dangers posed by invasive hornets

Wasps and hornets have a remarkable capacity of surviving transportation and establishing invasive populations in new areas. In some cases, this can generate massive environmental and socio-economic impacts. Such is the case of the Asian yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina), which has been spreading throughout Europe and worldwide, threatening to seriously impact beekeeping.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Astronomy team finds evidence of galactic metal shrouded in dust

A thorough understanding of galaxy evolution depends in part on an accurate measurement of the abundance of metals in the intergalactic medium—the space between stars—but dust can impede observations in optical wavelengths. An international team of astronomers at the University of California, Irvine, Oxford University in England, and other institutions uncovered evidence of heavier elements in local galaxies—found to be deficient in earlier studies—by analyzing infrared data gathered during a multiyear campaign.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

Scientists create tattoo-like sensors that reveal blood oxygen levels

People get tattoos to remember an event or a person, to make a statement, or simply as an aesthetic embellishment. But imagine a tattoo that could be functional—telling you how much oxygen you are using when exercising, measuring your blood glucose level at any time of day, or monitoring a number of different blood components or exposure to environmental toxins.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Developing wet circuits for biology research

You don't have to be an engineer to know that water and electronics don't mix. But if you want to use a sensing circuit to study small-scale features in a community of cells, the electronics must find a way to accommodate the cell's aqueous environment. The circuit also cannot affect the cells in a way that invalidates the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of 3"²-phosphate as a transient protecting group for controlled enzymatic synthesis of DNA and XNA oligonucleotides

Chemically modified oligonucleotides have advanced as important therapeutic tools as reflected by the recent advent of mRNA vaccines and the FDA-approval of various siRNA and antisense oligonucleotides. These sequences are typically accessed by solid-phase synthesis which despite numerous advantages is restricted to short sequences and displays a limited tolerance to functional groups. Controlled enzymatic synthesis is an emerging alternative synthetic methodology that circumvents the limitations of traditional solid-phase synthesis. So far, most approaches strived to improve controlled enzymatic synthesis of canonical DNA and no potential routes to access xenonucleic acids (XNAs) have been reported. In this context, we have investigated the possibility of using phosphate as a transient protecting group for controlled enzymatic synthesis of DNA and locked nucleic acid (LNA) oligonucleotides. Phosphate is ubiquitously employed in natural systems and we demonstrate that this group displays most characteristics required for controlled enzymatic synthesis. We have devised robust synthetic pathways leading to these challenging compounds and we have discovered a hitherto unknown phosphatase activity of various DNA polymerases. These findings open up directions for the design of protected DNA and XNA nucleoside triphosphates for controlled enzymatic synthesis of chemically modified nucleic acids.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Infection Bacteria-killing Drills Finally Get an Upgrade – Breakthrough Study

Scientists have taught the molecular machines that kill harmful bacteria to see their target in a new light. The most recent version of the nanoscale drills made at Rice University works with visible light instead of ultraviolet (UV) light, which was used in previous versions. In testing on real infections, they have also been found to be effective in destroying bacteria.
SCIENCE

