Waynesville, NC

Haywood EMC office in Waynesville goes solar

By WLOS staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — And a mountain power provider is turning to the sun to supply its electricity. Haywood Electric Cooperative has flipped the switch on a solar...

Covered bridge in Lake Lure collapses in wind

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — A covered bridge leading to the Twelve Mile Post development in Lake Lure collapsed during severe weather in parts of Western North Carolina late Thursday afternoon. One person in Rutherford County said they looked out their window and saw the winds swirling in opposite...
LAKE LURE, NC
Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Waynesville, NC
Waynesville, NC
Repairs keep Asheville pools closed until June

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Memorial Day weekend is always the unofficial kickoff to summer. But Asheville families looking to cool off at city-run pools will have to wait. The Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville was scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend but couldn’t after an inspector found a broken part in the operating system last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Farmland in Polk, Henderson counties preserved by land trust

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Western North Carolina farms are preserved for generations to come, thanks to efforts by a nonprofit land trust. Conserving Carolina says it worked with landowners to protect San Felipe Farm in Polk County and much of Plumlea Farm in Henderson County, for a total of 41 acres.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
U.S. National Whitewater Center eyes expansion in Western North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — A new outdoor recreation center has been announced for Western North Carolina. Charlotte-based U.S. National Whitewater Center announced plans to expand Wednesday. “It’s news to us, as well," Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb said. "We’ve reached out to the Whitewater Center to see...
MILLS RIVER, NC
Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
4 people escape Weaverville house fire

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four people escaped a house fire in Weaverville on Thursday night. The fire happened about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Church Street. Weaverville and four mutual aid departments responded. When they got there, the fire was in a bedroom. Firefighters think the blaze may...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Asheville bookstore Malaprop's celebrates major milestone

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Malaprop's Bookstore/Cafe marked its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. In honor of the big day, the store offered 25 percent off everything. Manager Justin Souther said they're thankful for the community's support for the past four decades. "To get to this point is really exciting for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain hospital CEOs reviewing security following Tulsa mass shooting

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders of several mountain hospitals are taking time to review their facilities' following the tragic mass shooting on the campus of a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital Wednesday, June 1. After what happened in Tulsa, the CEOs of hospitals in Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties...
TULSA, OK
Public hearing set for tonight on $97 million Haywood County budget

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, Haywood County residents can voice their opinions about the proposed $97 million budget for the new fiscal year. A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the Historic Courtroom of the Haywood County Historic Courthouse at 215 N. Main St., Waynesville.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Greenville man is behind bars after Asheville police say he shot another man in the leg. It happened Thursday afternoon along Patton Avenue. Police say they found Errick Darrell Morring near the crime scene, in possession of a rifle. Morring was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lane closures scheduled in Asheville due to road work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says contract crews are planning some work that will require lane closures this week along a section of Future I-26/U.S. 19/U.S. 23. One of two lanes will be closed on the westbound side of the highway between mile...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Third graders hit reading goals, earn pizza party at Asheville Fire Station

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's party time with the firefighters at the downtown Asheville Fire Station!. This school year, the firefighters teamed up with the third graders at Hall Fletcher Elementary School to promote literacy and a love of reading. Throughout the school year, the firefighters encouraged students to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

