Fairmont Senior’s Shepherd signs with Salem softball

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Another example of Fairmont Senior excellence was on display Tuesday as Mikayla Shepherd signed to join the Salem softball program after a strong four years as a Polar Bear. The 2021 second team all-state selection says the ability to stay close to home and the opportunity to rejoin former teammate Jade Turner with the Tigers was just too much to pass up.

“The coaching staff is wonderful. They were very helpful and very willing to give me all the information I needed to make a decision,” she said, “I’m excited to play with a girl that I played with my freshman year here with that’ll be a senior so I look forward to that and being able to play with her one more time.”

A standout shortstop at Fairmont Senior, Shepherd expects to take on a utility role at Salem and says her skill at the plate will allow her to plug in and play at almost any position on the diamond. She helped lead the Polar Bears to a 14-10 record in 2022.

