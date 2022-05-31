City to consider voluntary annexation, rezoning of property

Elizabeth City’s boundaries could soon get a little bit bigger.

City Council will hold a public hearing June 13 on a request for voluntary annexation that would bring a 57-acre tract of farmland into the city.

City Council will also hold a second public hearing, if the annexation is approved, to rezone that property, along with an adjoining 37-acre tract, from residential to general business.

The voluntary annexation is being requested by Two Farms, Inc. for the parcel that is on the north side of Halstead Boulevard Extension and east of Mount Everest Drive North. The property is currently owned by Ponderosa Landco, LLC.

“It is contiguous to the present city limits on all sides,” said Community Development Director Kellen Long. “It is sitting right in the middle.”

Two Farms is also requesting that the 37-acre tract be rezoned along with the annexed parcel. That parcel is also north of Halstead Extension and east of Mount Everest Drive North. The two tracts are a combined 94.46 acres.

Long said the joint Elizabeth City and Pasquotank Land Use Plan classifies the 37-acre parcel as having future land uses for general commercial and medium and high-density residential use.

“Areas classified in general commercial may include multi-family uses, heavy commercial uses, light manufacturing and warehousing uses as well as intensive public and institutional land uses,” Long said.

The joint LUP classifies the 57-acre parcel as having general commercial, medium and high-density residential and mixed-use land uses.

“The residential density ranges from a low of one dwelling per acre to as high as eight to 12 dwelling units per acre,” Long said. “Commercial uses include a variety of retail, wholesale, office and business and personal services.”

Long told City Council that the Land Use Plan states the ultimate use and development of a particular parcel of land would be determined by the property owner’s desires, overall market conditions, the city’s developmental regulations and the availability of necessary infrastructure.

“Ultimately, there are many relevant factors in addition to the future land use map that come into play to determine if a projected use is appropriate,” Long said.