Spencerport, N.Y. — The Law Enforcement Torch Run made its way to Monroe County on Friday. The run, founded in 1981, is hosted by law enforcement agencies, and raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics. In New York, the event is led by "Guardians of the Flame," a group of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state. More than 100 local law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes participated in the run in Spencerport this year.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO