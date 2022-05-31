ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Back on Track’ kids event coming to Evansville

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 16% of Vanderburgh County K-12 students are behind on their routine shots. This was caused by the mass cancellation of doctor’s appointments due to the pandemic. This is especially a concern in Vanderburgh County because twelfth graders are 21% behind on their vaccinations and will age out of programs that track vaccinations at 18.

MDwise, IDOH and Familia Dental will host an event on June 11 to help parents catch up with their child’s vaccinations. The event is called ‘Back on Track’ and takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Familia Dental at 804 South Green River Road Evansville.

Deaconess to host COVID-19 booster clinic for children

All routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available to all children and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well for kids five and older.

“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV. We are hosting ‘Back on Track’  to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise.

St. Vincent Ascension Health getting sued for vaccine mandate

The event is open to everyone and includes a free lunch, bounce house, free school supplies and door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise. You can register here . Just enter the enrollment code IN97832 and select Familia Dental Evansville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

