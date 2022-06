The City of Salem’s Family Fun Day in the Park is set for Saturday. Salem Recreation and YMCA Director Jed Casburn says a number of activities are planned. “We’ve got our youth fishing derby starting out the day with all day activities. Kim’s Party Jumps is coming out, we have crafts, we have Da Bubbler of Southern Illinois coming in, everybody loved that last year. We’ve got some face painting and new this year the Salem FOP Lodge #333 dunking booth, so that hasn’t happened in a couple years. Of course we always love our Salem churches, they come in and always support us. They are bringing in lunch and drinks for everyone who attends that day.”

SALEM, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO